Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden gave a much-needed morale boost to John Hao, a 20-year-old Michigan State student who was paralyzed from the chest down after the deadly shooting on campus earlier this month.

After Harden read about Hao, who is a huge fan, he knew he wanted to help.

Last week, 20-year-old John Hao’s life was changed forever. He was one of the students shot at Michigan State University and was left paralyzed from the waist down. Hao is a huge fan of James Harden, and when Harden heard Hao’s story, he stepped in: pic.twitter.com/Htm2RXRdQ2 — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) February 23, 2023

The star point guard surprised Hao, who is getting care in the hospital, with a FaceTime call.

"Everything will work itself out. Be strong. You're alright, you'll be alright. I promise you are," Harden told Hao. "I got you. I love when you're smiling too ... I'm with you."

"I know it's tough right now but you gotta stay physically strong you know what I mean? You just gotta just think positive things and keep pushing and keep fighting. I got you," Harden went on.

He then had another surprise for Hao.

"I got some gifts for you too," Harden said. "I got some things coming your way [to] hopefully give you some encouragement, make you smile."

Harden sent Hao sneakers, including one pair that was worn in a game.

Harden also contributed to Hao's GoFundMe page, which was set up to help pay his medical bills, which total $366,000.

"Let me know if you need anything else, I got you," Harden said at the end of their call, giving Hao his personal cellphone number.

Harden told ESPN that he wanted to brighten Hao's day even if it was just for one minute.

He also spoke to reporters about the interaction after the 76ers won on Thursday night.