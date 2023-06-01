Payton Washington, one of two Texas cheerleaders shot in April after her friend accidentally opened the door of the wrong car, is speaking out for the first time since the attack that left her in critical condition.
Washington, 18, described the terrifying incident in an exclusive interview with "Good Morning America" co-anchor Michael Strahan, airing Friday at 7 a.m. ET.
"I was actually texting and [eating] Twizzlers," Washington said of the moments before someone opened the door of her teammate's car.
Just after midnight on April 18, Washington and three of her fellow teammates with the Woodlands Elite Cheer Company finished practice and were in the HEB parking lot in Elgin, Texas.
One teammate, Heather Roth, 21, opened the door of a vehicle that she thought was hers, but a stranger, later identified by police as Pedro Tello Rodriguez Jr., 25, was in the passenger seat.
Roth, who later spoke out on Instagram Live after the incident, said she got out of the car and went back to her friend's vehicle where the three other cheerleaders, including Washington, were sitting. According to authorities, Rodriguez allegedly approached the vehicle with the cheerleaders, and when Roth rolled down the window to apologize, Rodriguez opened fire on the four cheerleaders, injuring Roth and Washington.
Washington told Strahan she acted on instinct at the moment.
"I turned immediately with my blanket," she said. "I didn't know where it was coming from or anything, but it being so loud that my ears were ringing, I knew to turn and do something."
- 1
- 2
- 3
After the shooting, Rodriguez allegedly fled the scene but was later arrested at his home, according to court documents. He's since been charged with deadly conduct, a third-degree felony, said police. Rodriguez's bail was initially set at $500,000 but was reduced to $100,000, according to his attorney. Rodriguez is currently released on bail and has yet to enter a plea.
Roth was treated for her injuries and released at the scene, while Washington was helicoptered to a hospital in critical condition. At the time of the shooting, Washington had been accepted to Baylor University and was set to join its acrobatics and tumbling team in the fall.
Watch the full interview Friday on "Good Morning America" at 7 a.m. ET
ABC News' Marilyn Heck contributed to this report.