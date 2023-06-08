Gearing up for a workout? Get ready to sweat with a bestselling sports bra.
The Gym People's Longline Sports Bra is Amazon's No. 1 bestseller in the Women's Sports Bra category. It has a cropped fit with a removable pad, so you can adjust support as needed based on your preferred workout. The bra also features a U-back and is made of lightweight, sweat-wicking material, according to Amazon's website.
Better yet, the bra is available in a wide array of colors, from black and white to bright pink, magenta, sea blue and pale green. It comes in sizes X-Small to 3X-Large. Moreover, it has a 4.4 out of 5-star rating and more than 31,000 reviews.
Right now, you can shop The Gym People's longline sports bra on sale for under $25. Check it out below!
