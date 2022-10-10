Is it time for a fall reboot?

Walmart is celebrating the season of pumpkin spice with lace-ups, chelseas, hiker boots, and more, all under $30.

With boots starting as low as just $24, Walmart's Fall boot event runs until Oct. 13.

Scroll on to shop 10 picks from the sale.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Walmart Time and Tru Women's Core Ankle Boots Price: $19.98 • From: Walmart Shop Now

Walmart Time and Tru Women's Lug Chelsea Boots Price: $29.98 • From: Walmart Shop Now

Walmart Time and Tru Women's Western Slouch Boots Price: $24.98 • From: Walmart Shop Now

Walmart Time and Tru Womens Sherpa Duck Boot Price: $25 • From: Walmart Shop Now

Walmart Time and Tru Women's Unit Chelsea Boots Price: $26.98 • From: Walmart Shop Now

