Is it time for a fall reboot?
Walmart is celebrating the season of pumpkin spice with lace-ups, chelseas, hiker boots, and more, all under $30.
With boots starting as low as just $24, Walmart's Fall boot event runs until Oct. 13.
Scroll on to shop 10 picks from the sale.
Time and Tru Women's Core Ankle Boots
Time and Tru Women's Lug Chelsea Boots
No Boundaries Women's Combat Boot
Time and Tru Women's Western Slouch Boots
Time and Tru Womens Sherpa Duck Boot
Time and Tru Women's Hiker Boots
Madden NYC Women's Nappa Lace-up Moto Boots
Time and Tru Women's Unit Chelsea Boots
Time and Tru Women's Square-Toe Dress Booties
Eloquii Elements Women's Wide Width Heeled Buckle Bootie
