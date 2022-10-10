Is it time for a fall reboot?

Walmart is celebrating the season of pumpkin spice with lace-ups, chelseas, hiker boots, and more, all under $30.

With boots starting as low as just $24, Walmart's Fall boot event runs until Oct. 13.

Scroll on to shop 10 picks from the sale.

Time and Tru Women&#39;s Core Ankle Boots
Time and Tru Women's Core Ankle Boots

Price: $19.98   From: Walmart

Time and Tru Women&#39;s Lug Chelsea Boots
Time and Tru Women's Lug Chelsea Boots

Price: $29.98   From: Walmart

No Boundaries Women&#39;s Combat Boot
No Boundaries Women's Combat Boot

Price: $27.98   From: Walmart

Time and Tru Women&#39;s Western Slouch Boots
Time and Tru Women's Western Slouch Boots

Price: $24.98   From: Walmart

Time and Tru Womens Sherpa Duck Boot
Time and Tru Womens Sherpa Duck Boot

Price: $25   From: Walmart

Time and Tru Women&#39;s Hiker Boots
Time and Tru Women's Hiker Boots

Price: $29.98   From: Walmart

Madden NYC Women&#39;s Nappa Lace-up Moto Boots
Madden NYC Women's Nappa Lace-up Moto Boots

Price: $29.98   From: Walmart

Time and Tru Women&#39;s Unit Chelsea Boots
Time and Tru Women's Unit Chelsea Boots

Price: $26.98   From: Walmart

Time and Tru Women&#39;s Square-Toe Dress Booties
Time and Tru Women's Square-Toe Dress Booties

Price: $26.98   From: Walmart

Eloquii Elements Women&#39;s Wide Width Heeled Buckle Bootie
Eloquii Elements Women's Wide Width Heeled Buckle Bootie

Price: $26 23% SavingsWalmart

Original: $34
