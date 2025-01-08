Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and with it comes the tradition of giving your loved one bouquets of their favorite blooms.
Why not switch things up this year and gift a fragrance that captures the essence of their favorite flower (or flowers) in a longer-lasting, more personal way?
Floral perfumes are the perfect alternative to fresh flowers, offering the same romantic charm with a touch of elegance that lingers long after the holiday is over.
Floral fragrances are beloved for their timeless and versatile appeal, often evoking memories of blooming gardens and soft spring breezes. Popular floral notes include classics like rose, jasmine and lily, which bring a romantic and feminine touch, while modern blends often pair these with sparkling citrus, musky base notes, or even woody undertones for added depth and intrigue. Whether you're drawn to soft, powdery florals or bold, heady bouquets, there's a floral fragrance for every preference.
When shopping for the perfect floral fragrance, consider the recipient's personality and style. Are they a fan of sweet, playful scents or more sophisticated, sensual blends? Pay attention to the perfume's composition, strength and how it wears throughout the day as well.
The right fragrance can feel like a signature accessory, offering a personal and thoughtful way to celebrate your bond.
Ready to skip the bouquet and opt for a fragrance that will truly wow this Valentine's Day? Check out our top picks for the best floral fragrances to shop this romantic season and beyond.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum
This floral fragrance all-star gets major props for its amazing mix of rose petals, freesia, jasmine and orchids. It's the perfect addition to everything from casual moments to dressy occasions.
- $145
- Ulta Beauty
Lancôme Idôle Eau de Parfum
Enjoy fresh spritzes of an alluring mix of jasmine, rose and chypre with this fan-favorite.
- $119
- Sephora
BURBERRY Her Eau de Parfum
This fruity floral incorporates a rich blend of blackcurrant, jasmine, amber and more. It's also perfect for layering.
- $135
- Sephora
Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum
You truly can't miss with this potent pick that smells like a fresh garden in a bottle. Key notes include pear, white gardenia and brown sugar.
- $135
- Sephora
Diptyque Eau Rose Eau de Toilette
Why buy a bouquet of roses that will eventually die when you can snag this beloved rose-scented pick that will last much longer? It's loaded up with Damask rose, rose centifolia and lychee at the base.
- $185
- Nordstrom
Billie Eilish Eilish No. 2 Eau de Parfum
This top-seller by Billie Eilish features a gorgeous floral mix of wild wet poppy flowers, apple blossom and palo santo.
- $72
ELLIS BROOKLYN Rrose Eau de Parfum
This bestselling parfum will leaving you smelling like a mash-up of centifolia rose petals, Sicilian lemon, spring musks and cashmere woods.
- $115
- Bluemercury
TOM FORD Black Orchid Eau de Parfum
Give or gift yourself a dose of luxury with this stunning Tom Ford pick. Key fragrance notes include black orchid at the top, black truffle in the middle and patchouli at the bottom.
- $120
- Ulta Beauty
Glossier You
Composed of lovely notes such as pink pepper and iris, perfume enthusiasts can't get enough of this beautiful scent that's equal parts soft and warm.
- $112
- Glossier
Maison Margiela 'REPLICA' Springtime In A Park Eau de Toilette
Just like the name suggests, this Maison Margiela favorite will give you all the spring vibes. It features blooming notes of pear, lily and musks.
- $165
- Sephora
Jo Malone London English Pear and Freesia Cologne
If you're looking for an equal mix of sweet, fresh and floral, this one is for you. This layerable pick is wrapped with the enticing smells of pear, freesia and patchouli.
- $165
- Bluemercury
Valentino Donna Born In Roma Eau de Parfum
This top-rated fragrance gives a fabulous floral allure with luxurious notes of blackcurrant, jasmine and bourbon vanilla.
- $165
- Ulta Beauty
CHANEL COCO MADEMOISELLE Eau de Parfum Spray
This classic floral-scented pick incorporates a rich blend of orange and jasmine.
- $172
- Ulta Beauty
Prada Paradoxe Virtual Flower Eau de Parfum
Blended with fresh notes of bergamot, jasmine and white musk, this soothing scent is the perfect pick for the floral lovers.
- $98
- Sephora