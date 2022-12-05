Celebrate adventure with savings on brands such as Brew Buddy, K. Carroll accessories and more. These deals are only available while supplies last, so be sure to shop now.

Deal details:

1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.

2. All deals are available only while supplies last.

3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.

4. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental United States only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, please email help@40boxes.com. The 40 Boxes team will respond to all viewer emails within two hours during standard business hours.

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Brew Buddy Brew Buddy: Crossbody Water Bottle Holder GMA Deal : $15 • 40% Savings Original: $25 Valid: 12/05/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Carry your favorite water bottle around hands-free. The On-the-Go Crossbody Bag from Brew Buddy is designed with insulating neoprene to keep drinks colder longer. Lightweight for ease on-the-go with a removable, adjustable strap. The front zip pocket is ideal for phones, keys, and cards. Neoprene fabric stretches to fit most bottles.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

K. Carroll Accessories K. Carroll Accessories: Nylon Bags & Small Accessories GMA Deal : $8 to $30 • 38% to 40% Savings Original: $13 to $50 Valid: 12/05/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Upgrade your winter bag with new nylon styles from K. Carroll. With an adjustable nylon strap, wear as a shoulder bag or crossbody with multiple compartments and zippers for all your organizational needs. Another style is made for convenient access to RFID-protected card sleeves so you can feel at ease wherever you go. Also available: small vegan leather accessories like the cute, compact keychain wallet with RFID protected card sleeves and a clear ID sleeve.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Locker Lifestyle Locker Lifestyle: Wrist Wallet & Neck Gaiter GMA Deal : $7.95 to $12.50 • 50% to 51% Savings Original: $15.95 to $25.95 Valid: 12/05/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Stash small essentials confidently and conveniently with accessories from Locker Lifestyle. Perfect for fitness, shopping or even walking the dog, the Wrist Wallets fit cash, keys, ID and other small items to keep valuables safe and close. The Neck Gaiter has pockets for easy access on the go.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Crayo Crayo: Festival Watch GMA Deal : $19 • 67% Savings Original: $59 Valid: 12/05/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Celebrate colorful moments in life. Crayo watches spice up your wrist with bright, bold colors. Featuring a rubber-coated metal case, non-glare, scratch-resistant mineral crystal and 3D raised numbers, this unisex style makes a bright gift for anyone on your list.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

David and Young David and Young: Hat & Scarf Sets GMA Deal : $23 to $25 • 47% Savings Original: $44 to $48 Valid: 12/05/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Take on winter in style with hat and scarf sets from David and Young. These effortless pairs will give your cold weather looks an easy upgrade. Everything can be styled solo, worn together or mixed and matched with your closet favorites. Choose from fun solids and prints.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Welly Welly: Traveler Bottles & Tumblers GMA Deal : $19.50 to $26 • 35% Savings Original: $30 to $40 Valid: 12/05/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Drink favorite beverages on the go. Welly's triple-walled vacuum insulation keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 14. Each bottle includes a removable infuser for naturally flavoring water with fruit or brewing tea while out and about. This assortment offers styles from 12-ounce to 28-ounce with a super sleek look. The 16-ounce triple-walled, copper vacuum-insulated tumbler with a clear, leak-proof slide cap has you covered from morning cold brew or smoothie to afternoon cocktails.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Smunchys Smunchys: Zipper Pocket Scrunchies & Apple Watch Band GMA Deal : $8.99 to $19.99 • 10% to 20% Savings Original: $9.99 to $24.99 Valid: 12/05/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Gift the scrunchie that does double duty. Smunchys zipper pocket scrunchie looks (and acts) like a hair scrunchie but with an entirely new function: holding small valuables like lip gloss, gum, cash, keys or any other items needed while running errands, working out or grabbing lunch with friends. Choose from velvet, satin and cotton fabrics in single and three-pack options. The Apple watch band works the same way.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Lulu Dharma Lulu Dharma: Printed Canvas Weekenders GMA Deal : $37 • 58% Savings Original: $90 Valid: 12/05/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Gift a splash of color and style to any adventure with this pretty floral print weekender. Made with durable cotton canvas, this spacious travel bag is the ideal size for weekend getaways. Offered in rich colors, featuring an interior zipper and patch pockets with an adjustable, removable strap.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Palmpress Palmpress: Coffee Press GMA Deal : $33 • 32% Savings Original: $49 Valid: 12/05/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Hand-brew single servings of delicious hot or cold brew coffee with zero waste and no coffee-plastic contact. The Palmpress uses a reusable stainless-steel filter so there’s no need to keep purchasing filters. The small and simple design is ideal for home, office, and travel and presses an 8-ounce cup in a single use. Immersion brewing produces an even extraction of coffee and works with any coffee that's medium/standard grind size. BPA-free and phthalate-free.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK