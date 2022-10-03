Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes has exclusive deals for "Good Morning America" viewers to support the fight against breast cancer and celebrate survivors.

Save on brands such as MantraBand, Wax & Wit, Opal Cool and more. These deals are only available while supplies last, so be sure to shop now.

Find all of Tory's exclusive offerings for "GMA" viewers at 40Boxes.com and remember to check back throughout the week, as new items are added daily.

Deal details:

1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.

2. All deals are available only while supplies last.

3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.

4. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental United States only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, please email help@40boxes.com. The 40 Boxes team will respond to all viewer emails within two hours during standard business hours.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

MantraBand MantraBand: Uplifting Jewelry Price : $20 to $32.50 • 42% to 50% Savings Original: $35 to $65 Valid: 10/03/2022 to 10/16/2022 Shop Now Wear your inspiration with these simple, elegant bracelets and necklaces from MantraBand. Each piece features a delicate polish and an uplifting message, promoting optimism, positivity and mindfulness. Great for yourself or a loved one, this assortment includes pieces with messages including “I can and I will,” “My story is not over yet” and “Survivor.” Cuff and chain bracelets and bar necklaces are available in silver stainless steel, rose gold-dipped stainless steel or gold-dipped stainless steel.

StyleEsteem Wardrobe StyleEsteem Wardrobe: Head Wraps Price : $21 to $25.80 • 40% Savings Original: $35 to $43 Valid: 10/03/2022 to 10/16/2022 Shop Now Keep your head covered in style. Founded by Sonya Keshwani, who worried about looking stylish while losing her hair as she underwent cancer treatments, StyleEsteem head wraps are designed for cancer patients just like her. All StyleEsteem head wraps are made in the classic and comfy turban silhouette, which works for all face shapes. You can easily slip one on and go -- no wrapping required.

Wax & Wit Wax & Wit: Cancer Survivor Candle Price : $19.95 • 20% Savings Original: $24.95 Valid: 10/03/2022 to 10/16/2022 Shop Now How strong? Cancer survivor strong! Wax & Wit’s 100% soy wax candle, hand-poured in Portland, Oregon, will fill any room with a beautiful jasmine honeysuckle scent and an even more important message, showing support to those fighting every day.

Opal Cool Opal Cool: Therapy Pads and Wraps Price : $15 to $69 • 37% to 50% Savings Original: $24 to $139 Valid: 10/03/2022 to 10/16/2022 Shop Now Cool off with Opal Cool pads and wraps. Therapy products designed for hot women at every stage of life, from motherhood through menopause. Clinically tested cool therapy for hot flashes and also providing soothing relief for headaches, body aches and a good night's sleep. Refreshingly cool, not uncomfortably cold, so you can wear directly on the skin.

Miriam Merenfeld Jewelry Miriam Merenfeld Jewelry: Medallion Necklaces Price : $78 to $94.25 • 32% to 35% Savings Original: $120 to $140 Valid: 10/03/2022 to 10/16/2022 Shop Now Honor the resilience of cancer warriors. Miriam Merenfeld Jewelry is made in America, and these special medallion styles in sterling silver and 18 karat gold-plated sterling silver make a beautiful statement. The quarter-sized medallions are clasped onto an 18-inch classic oval link chain. Wear solo or stack with your favorite pieces to elevate the look.

