Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes has exclusive deals for " Good Morning America" viewers.
This week, save on brands such as Relevant, Mella and more. These deals are only available while supplies last, so be sure to shop now.
Find all of Tory's exclusive offerings for "GMA" viewers at 40Boxes.com and remember to check back throughout the week, as new items are added daily.
Deal details:
1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.
2. All deals are available only while supplies last.
3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.
4. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental United States only.
NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, please email help@40boxes.com. The 40 Boxes team will respond to all viewer emails within two hours during standard business hours.
Relevant: Plant-Based Skin Care
GMA Deal: $14 to $44 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $28 to $88 Valid: 06/19/2023 to 07/02/2023
Benefit from plant-based ingredients at efficacious levels. Relevant formulates vegan skin care with powerful actives and superfruits in the most productive amounts to fully harness their strengths and results. Overhaul your routine with cleansers, serums, a toner and mask. The Discovery Kit gives you a taste of it all.
Mella: Lid Latch (2-Pack)
GMA Deal: $11.99 • 25% SavingsOriginal: $15.99 Valid: 06/19/2023 to 07/02/2023
Make it easy to transport your favorite dishes with one simple strap. Lid Latch is a reusable, universal lid securing strap for crockpots, casserole dishes, pots, pans, and more. Designed to help take food to-go in a safe and secure manner and can be used with most pots, pans, slow cookers, dutch ovens, and casserole dishes. Made with flexible, non-slip, food-grade silicone, and multiple loops to give all desired levels of snugness.
Handstand Kitchen: Bakeware Set
GMA Deal: $7 to $18 • 40% to 41% SavingsOriginal: $12 to $30 Valid: 06/19/2023 to 07/02/2023
Bake and decorate treats to delight everyone. Handstand Kitchen is a woman-owned, women-run small business that designs bakeware and accessories to be comfortable and fun for chefs ages six and up. Durably-crafted for real kitchen use, the bright colorful products inspire kids and adults to come together to bake treats that are easy to make and fun to decorate! Choose from themed sets like the 19-piece Garden Party Baking Set for spring-themed cupcakes, muffins, cookies, cakes, and beyond, two-piece cookie cutters, 6-piece cake making set featuring an ice cream-shaped cake mold and more.
Drink Pouch Party: Reusable Drink Pouch
GMA Deal: $4 • 33% SavingsOriginal: $6 Valid: 06/19/2023 to 07/02/2023
Bring your favorite drink with you. Drink Pouch Party’s convenient and reusable pouch with a sealable top features two holes to easily carry with your fingertips. The sealed zip top ensures easy opening and that nothing unwanted will get in your drink. Choose from designs like “You Look Like I Need A Drink,” “Beach Please,” “Sip Sip Hooray” and more.
Taylor Gray: Acrylic Tray Set
GMA Deal: $67.50 + Free shipping • 55% SavingsOriginal: $150 + Free shipping Valid: 06/19/2023 to 07/02/2023
Spice up your space with an interchangeable acrylic tray. The ideal mix of function and style, this Taylor Gray tray is crafted with a pocket on the bottom of the tray allowing you to switch out themed designs as you choose, using a clear sticker to keep the design secure. Each set includes five double-sided inserts for a total of 10 designs printed on full-bleed professional paper. Great for a bar cart, coffee table, ottoman, dorm room or vanity. Free shipping!