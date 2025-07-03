The 2025 Good Housekeeping Best Snack Award winners are here.
Stefani Sassos, MS, RDN, CDN, a registered dietitian and Good Housekeeping nutrition director, spoke with "Good Morning America" to share some of the winning snacks you should try, from creamy almond butter dates to jalapeno lime hummus, tangy pickle-based salsa and more.
Additionally, there are options for kids, such as refrigerated snack bars and more.
Realsy Almond Butter Dates
The Realsy Almond Butter Dates feature premium Medjool dates filled with almond butter and a pinch of salt, packaged in a resealable pouch. They have "minimal ingredients but are full of antioxidants," Sassos said.
Happy Wolf Chocolate Chip Snack Bars
Founded by a mom, these Happy Wolf snack bars are "free from the top nine most common allergens," Sassos said, and are made with organic ingredients like sunflower seed butter, oats, dates and honey.
"The bar is refrigerated but it is good on-the-go for up to three days, making it great to stash in kids lunchboxes," she added.
The FROOT Thief Real Fruit Whips
These FROOT Thief Fruit Whips are made with no added sugar, artificial colors, flavors or preservatives.
"The whips look like extra-long spaghetti that unravels up to 9 feet long, perfect for snack break crafts and actually playing with your food," Sassos said.
Ithaca Jalapeno Lime Hummus
Try this jalapeno lime hummus made with natural, whole-food ingredients.
Ithaca "uses a special cold-processing method, so its hummus maintains its nutrition and flavor without the need for additives or preservatives," Sassos said.
Grillo's Pickles Mild Pickle de Gallo Pickle Salsa
This is a "pickle-based salsa with a fresh, crunchy twist," Sassos said. The salsa has finely chopped dill pickles mixed with fresh bell peppers and onions.
Evergreen Peanut Butter & Banana Bread Waffles
These Evergreen waffles have "one full combined serving of fruits and veggies," Sassos said, and they're made with "wholesome ingredients like whole-wheat flour and avocado oil."
