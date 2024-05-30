While we love summer for the opportunity to spend warm days outside, sometimes we're just a little too warm.
If you find yourself frustrated by the heat -- whether you arrive to work sweating from a long commute or need relief at the top of a long hike -- consider keeping a personal fan with you when you're on the go.
We're rounding up handy personal fans you can pack up in your gym bag, handbag, overnight duffle or work bag to take out when you need a quick cooldown.
The bestselling JISULIFE Handheld Mini Fan, for example, is an Amazon's Choice product with a 4.6-star rating and more than 52,000 reviews. Often on sale, this mini fan is available in five colors and also functions as a flashlight and backup power bank. Pack it for your next camping trip or use it for a gentle breeze while relaxing in the park.
We also have options you can shop on Walmart, Nordstrom and more.
JISULIFE Handheld Mini Fan
The bestselling JISULIFE fan has a 4.6-star rating and more than 52,000 reviews on Amazon. It functions as a fan, flashlight and backup power bank, boasting 19 hours of cooling time on a single charge. Use it as a handheld fan or fold it into a desktop fan.
- $17.99
- $24.99
- Amazon
TUNISE Portable Handheld Fan
This 4.6-star rechargeable fan has six speed options. It comes with a rope so you can wear it on your neck and can be folded so you can pack it away on the go.
- $12.99
- $14.99
- Amazon
Gaiatop Portable Handheld Fan
Gaiatop's portable fan is available to shop in 10 colors, including pink, yellow, orange and green. It has two speeds with soft blades and can function as a power bank.
- $14.99
- Amazon
SWEETFULL Portable Neck Fan 360° Cooling Bladeless Personal Fan
Go hands-free with this portable neck fan, available in nine colors. It features a 360-degree air outlet and bladeless design. It can run for four to 9 hours and features three adjustable speeds. Consider this fan for outdoor activities, like golfing and gardening.
- $27.99
- Amazon
Koonie 10000mAh Clip on Fan
Clip on this fan wherever you need it most. It has a 4.6-star rating and more than 11,000 reviews.
- $35.99
- $39.99
- Amazon
Aluan Handheld Mini Fan
Another Amazon's Choice product, the Aluan handheld fan has 4.6 stars and more than 15,000 reviews. It's currently 50% off and under $10!
- $9.48
- $18.99
- Amazon
BuggyGear 3-Speed Recharge Turbo Stroller Fan
Don't forget the kids! This 3-speed stroller fan will help keep them cool while out and about.
- $34.95
- Nordstrom
Mainstays New Portable Rechargeable Fan with Flexible Tripod for Stroller, Car Seat, Pink
Use the Mainstays portable charger with a flexible tripod to secure to a stroller, chair, tree branch and beyond. It can last for five hours at high fan speed and features a head that pivots 360 degrees vertically and horizontally. The fan also has a hook at the top for hanging purposes.
- $15.96
- Walmart
FrSara Portable Handheld Mini Fan
For under $15, this 4.7-star FrSara handheld fan is another great option from Walmart.
- $14.99
- Walmart
