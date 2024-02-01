Get ready to start your engines! Abercrombie & Fitch has announced an official partnership with McLaren Racing.

The new alliance has produced a Formula 1-themed collection that features six new licensed tees, hoodies and sweatshirts.

After what originally started as a singular T-shirt that went viral on TikTok in 2023, the two mega brands decided to expand their collaboration.

Abercrombie & Fitch Andrew Werner

"It's an honor to partner with such an iconic team within the F1 world," Carey Collins Krug, chief marketing officer of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., said in a press release. "Over the last year, our relationship with McLaren has grown from TikTok virality to a very real friendship."

In addition to the wearable collection, Abercrombie is showing off McLaren's new Formula 1 car, complete with the racing team's official 2024 livery design, inside the Abercrombie 5th Avenue flagship store in New York City.

Abercrombie and Fitch Abercrombie and Fitch

Race on down below to grab your favorite F1-inspired tops while you still can.

