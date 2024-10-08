With so many exciting discounts, Amazon Prime Big Deal Days can overwhelm shoppers.
That's why we're here to help.
We're rounding up all of the best Amazon Prime deals, including products that are now under $100.
For example, second-generation Apple AirPods, originally $129, are now on sale at Amazon for $89. The Oral-B Genius X Limited Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, originally $199.99, is now 50% off at just $99.99. And the beloved BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner, originally $123.59, is now $99.59.
We've also found a Ninja Air Fryer, a Shark hand vacuum, a cordless leaf blower and the Keurig K-Supreme Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, all under $100.
Continue below to shop!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com and ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com and ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Shop more from Prime Big Deal Days!
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: Home deals under $100
BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner
- $99.99
- $123.59
- Amazon
Ninja Air Fryer, Roast, Bake, Air Fry, Roast, Broil, Reheats, & Dehydrates, 4-in-1, Fries, Frozen Food, Veggies, and Juicy Meat, Less Oil, Easy Meals, Healthy Meals, Compact, 4 QT, Grey, AF101
- $79.94
- $129.99
- Amazon
Leaf Blower Cordless - 21V Electric Cordless Leaf Blower with 2 Batteries and Charger
- $69.99
- $129.99
- Amazon
Devoko 100 Gallon Waterproof Large Resin Deck Box Indoor Outdoor Lockable Storage Container
- $82.99
- $119.99
- Amazon
KITCHENARM 29-in-1 SMART Bread Machine with Gluten Free Setting
- $114.97
- $129.91
- Amazon
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: Tech deals under $100
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: Beauty deals under $100
L'ANGE HAIR Le Volume 2-in-1 Titanium Blow Dryer Brush | Hot Air Brush in One with Oval Barrel | Hair Styler for Smooth, Frizz-Free Results for All Hair Types (Black - 60 mm)
- $48.30
- $119
- Amazon
Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, Black
- $59.95
- $109.96
- Amazon
L'ANGE HAIR Le Duo Standard 360° Airflow Styler | 2-in-1 Curling Wand & Titanium Flat Iron Hair Straightener | Professional Hair Curler with Cooling Air Vents | Dual Voltage & Adjustable Temp (Black)
- $62.30
- $119
- Amazon
PHILIPS Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6500 Rechargeable Electric Power Toothbrush with Charging Travel Case and Extra Brush Head, Pink
- $99.96
- $179.96
- Amazon
Oral-B Genius X Limited Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush with 1 Replacement Brush Head, Travel Case, Midnight Black
- $99.99
- $199.99
- Amazon