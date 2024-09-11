The Prime Big Deal Days are set to roll out next month, offering Prime members special discounts across a wide range of top categories, just in time for early holiday shopping.
Here's what to know about Amazon's upcoming shopping event.
What are Prime Big Deal Days?
Prime Big Deal Days is a limited-time shopping event created exclusively for Prime members, featuring significant discounts on popular items from Amazon’s vast selection.
Shoppers can expect deals on everything from fashion and beauty products to home goods, kitchen items, and Amazon-branded devices.
When is Prime Big Deal Days?
This two-day event, happening in October, is designed to offer shoppers access to some of the best prices before the holiday season hits its peak.
What can you expect to find?
Amazon's top-selling categories during previous sales include home goods, fashion, beauty, and tech devices. This year, products are again expected to be featured in curated categories like Top Fashion Deals and Top Creator Picks, helping you find the best bargains.
Be sure to stay tuned for updates on the latest offers as the event approaches. In the meantime, sign up for Prime and take advantage of the deals that are available on Amazon.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Amazon Prime membership
You need to be a Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day deals. Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139 annually for those who pay upfront. However, Amazon offers discounted membership options, which provide all the same benefits—like free delivery on over 300 million items, exclusive deals, and special savings—at just half the regular price for eligible members.
More deals to shop:
Here are some Amazon deals that you can shop right now.
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok. By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Amazon tech deals
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device, more than 1.5 million movies and TV episodes, supports Wi-Fi 6, watch free & live TV
- $29.99
- $49.99
- Amazon
JBL Tune Flex - True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds (Black), Small
- $49.95
- $99.95
- Amazon
Amazon home deals
Amazon fashion & beauty deals
wirarpa Women's Cotton Underwear, 4-Pack, Black/Deep Red/Teal/Beige, Large
- $14.39
- $30.99
- Amazon