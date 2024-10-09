With Amazon’s Prime Big Deals Days in full swing, now is the perfect time to snag a DNA testing kit.
Whether you're interested in tracing your family’s ancestry, learning more about your health or even discovering your dog’s breed background, these deals have you covered.
Here are the best DNA kit deal happening on Amazon now.
23andMe+ Premium Membership Bundle
This bundle is perfect for those who want a deep dive into both health and ancestry. In addition to ancestry reports, this kit includes health insights that cover your genetic predisposition to certain conditions, carrier status for inherited diseases, and wellness reports.
- $108.99
- $299.99
- Amazon
AncestryDNA Genetic Test Kit
AncestryDNA is one of the most popular options for tracing your family’s roots. This test provides detailed ethnicity estimates and connects you to possible family matches in the AncestryDNA network.
- $39
- $99
- Amazon
23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test
23andMe offers a comprehensive look at your ancestry, providing detailed information about your heritage across more than 2,000 regions. The added benefit is a traits report that dives into interesting details like your taste preferences and sleep patterns.
- $98.99
- $229
- Amazon
Embark Breed Identification Kit
If you’ve ever been curious about your furry friend’s breed makeup, Embark’s Dog DNA Test is one of the most comprehensive on the market. It tests for over 350 breeds and provides information about your dog’s ancestry and potential health risks.
- $87.20
- $109
- Amazon