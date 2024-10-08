Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2024 has arrived.
We are excited to highlight some top-rated products that "GMA" readers can't get enough of. From must-have kitchen gadgets to everyday essentials, these are some of the best-sellers from our "The Right Stuff" segments and more.
Take the 14-in-1 chopper, for example — it’s a game-changer in the kitchen, speeding up meal prep like never before.
Explore this handy gadget and more of our readers’ favorites that are on sale below!
Shop more from Prime Big Deal Days!
Kitchen
Vegetable Chopper, Pro Onion Chopper, 14 in 1Multifunctional Food Chopper, Kitchen Vegetable Slicer Dicer Cutter,Veggie Chopper With 8 Blades,Carrot Chopper With Container-kitchen essentials(Grey)
- $16.97
- $32.99
- Amazon
PRAKI 16 Pieces Black Plastic Food Storage Container | Labels, Marker
- $24.59
- $39.99
- Amazon
2 Pack Under Sink Organizer, Under Bathroom Cabinet Organizer with Hooks Hanging Cup, Multi-Purpose Storage Shelf for Kitchen Bathroom, Black
- $15.29
- $17.99
- Amazon
Home
Cleaning Gel for Car Universal Gel Cleaner Auto Detailing Car Vent Keyboard Cleaning Putty Car Interior Cleaner Dashboard Dust Remover Putty Auto Duster Cleaning Kit 160G
- $7.99
- $11.99
- Amazon
BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner
- $81.99
- $123.59
- Amazon
Tech
Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina Display
- $199
- $329
- Amazon
Fashion and beauty
High Waisted Leggings for Women - No See Through Tummy Control Cycling Workout Yoga Pants with Pockets Reg & Plus
- $8.98
- $19.99
- Amazon
Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set - Heatless Hair Curlers to Sleep in - Heatless Curls Overnight - Heatless Curling Rod - No Heat Curls Overnight - Overnight Blowout Rods - Soft Hair Rollers - Sunset
- $15.98
- $18
- Amazon
Dragon Fit Joggers for Women with Pockets,High Waist Workout Yoga Tapered Sweatpants Women's Lounge Pants
- $25.48
- $34.98
- Amazon