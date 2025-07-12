Each year, some of the most popular items from Amazon's Prime Day sales event stick around at a discount, even after the final lightning deal ends.
Whether you missed out on a top-rated kitchen gadget or decided to sleep on that cart full of beauty buys, now's your chance to score.
These "leftover" deals are still live, and in some cases, are just as good as the ones you saw during the official sale.
We're rounding up the best still-on-sale finds from Prime Day 2025, including trending bestsellers like the viral veggie chopper, portable vacuums, cult-favorite beauty tools and under-$25 home upgrades that never seem to stay in stock.
Check it all out below!
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.