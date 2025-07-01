Prime Day might be the apex of summer sales, but it has also inspired plenty of other vendors to create alternative sales to shop, should Amazon not have everything you need.
Sephora, DSW, Nordstrom Rack and Wayfair are just a few names getting in on the discounts, with prices slashed on everything from must-have shoes for summer to that patio furniture you've been eyeing.
While some stores like Walmart are waiting to kick off these sales, plenty already have loads of deals on helpful and fun items that will elevate your summer.
Keep reading to shop, and check back as we add more sales to this list!
Walmart
Walmart will host its Walmart Deals event July 8-13, with discounts on everything from tech to fashion throughout the store and online. One notable place to save is with early back-to-school savings on supplies for students, while upgraded pickup, delivery and app experiences will make shopping easier than ever.
Among the brands you can expect to see discounted are Samsung, Vizio, Dyson, Sharpie and many more. And if you're looking for early access to these sales, sign up to become Walmart+ member and shop these deals and more a full night early.
DSW
DSW's semi-annual sale event includes multiple discounts across brands and departments. Clearance styles, for example, are an additional 10% off with promo code LASTCHANCE, while in-store clearance items will reflect an additional 40% discount. Select Adidas, Nike, Crocs and Reef styles are up to 25% off, while other new styles are arriving at up to half off.
Wayfair
Wayfair's July 4 deals are in full swing, with deals up to 70% off on outdoor furniture, dishwashers, area rugs and more.
Best Buy
Best Buy's current Fourth of July sale is on now through Sunday, with deals expected to extend once the holiday winds down, just in time to kick off Prime Day.
NYDJ
You can save up to 75% when you use promotional code JULY4 at NYDJ's outlet sale. Everything from the brand's popular Marilyn jean to sleeveless blouses that make it easy to look put together in the heat are included in the markdowns.
Cozy Earth
Shop Cozy Earth now to save up to 30% on premium bedding, bath necessities, luxe pajamas and more.
Sephora
Sephora's Major Summer Deals event is the perfect time to stock up on all your favorite beauty products for less, including 50% off select fragrance and makeup, 25% off select shampoos and conditioners and more. Make sure to hit this one now, as the sale ends July 8.
Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack is offering a plethora of deals right now, with everything from 65% off wedding guest looks to popular activewear starting at just $25. Join the Nordy Club to get insider deals and sale info, and open a Nordstrom credit card to get $40 off your next purchase, plus an additional 5% off the current deals.
