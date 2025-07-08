Amazon Prime Day means thousands of deals across multiple categories.
With so much to shop, we're helping you score some of the best deals, including those on outdoor finds for summer and beyond.
For example, find deals on everything from inflatable pool floats to gardening finds, outdoor patio furniture and more. We also found deals on outdoor tech, such as a smart bird feeder with a camera to watch the birds visiting your doorstep.
Set off on a camping trip with deals on Amazon Basics camping chairs and tents, like a four-person tent now under $50.
Check out all of these deals and more below!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Amazon Basics Camping Tent, 3-Season Dome Design with Rainfly
- $46.89
- $65.51
- Amazon
Flash Furniture Nantucket 6-Piece Patio Dining Set with Glass Table, 4 Folding Chairs, and Umbrella, Outdoor Patio Set, Brown
- $119.98
- $277
- Amazon
luckystyle 120FT LED Outdoor String Lights with 30+2 Edison Shatterproof Waterproof Bulbs
- $29.98
- $49.99
- Amazon
Worx String Trimmer Cordless GT3.0 20V PowerShare 12" Edger & Weed Trimmer
- $89.99
- $139.99
- Amazon
Thermacell E-Series Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller with 20’ Mosquito Protection Zone
- $17.68
- $34.99
- Amazon