Prime Day 2025 is here, and so are the back-to-school deals you need to make sure your kids are prepared for the upcoming school year.
While summer might feel like it just got started, we're only weeks away from loading up little ones' new backpacks with pencils, paper and more.
Luckily with Prime Day in full swing, you can start stocking up on all those necessities and more, like first day outfits and must-have tech to make the transition into the school year seamless -- even if you're on a budget.
Plenty of must-haves like socks, underwear and basic T-shirts for boys and girls are all marked down and ready for your child's fall wardrobe. Headphones, tablets and more are priced to sell, too, with top sellers like the Echo Dot Kids model on sale for just $31.99.
Shop these Prime Day back-to-school must-haves and more below!
Prime Day and more sales!
Prime Day deals on pens, notebooks and more school supplies
RIFLE PAPER CO. Planner Sticker Set - 3 Sheets of Stickers (130 Total), Decorate Notebooks, Planners, Gifts, or Envelopes, Fun Designs for Multiple Occasions
- $4.80
- $8
- Amazon
Paper Mate Felt Tip Pens, Flair Marker Pens, Medium Point, Assorted, 24 Count
- $13.29
- $19.99
- Amazon
Five Star Loose Leaf Paper + Study App, College Ruled Filler Notebook Paper, Reinforced, Fights Ink Bleed, 8-1/2" x 11", 80 Sheets (170102)
- $3
- $3.59
- Amazon
Yoobi Wide Ruled Composition Notebook Set – 3-Pack of Kids 1 Subject Notebooks, Bright Allover Print Designs – 100 Sheets Each, For School, Office & Home – 9.75” x 7.5”
- $11.99
- $14.99
- Amazon
Madisi Wood-Cased #2 HB Pencils, Yellow, Pre-sharpened, Bulk Pack, 320 pencils
- $22.49
- $29.99
- Amazon
Amazon Basics Classic Lined Notebook, 240 Pages Hardcover, 5 x 8.25-Inch, Black
- $6.59
- $8.99
- Amazon
Sharpie King Size Permanent Markers Chisel Tip Markers for Work & Industrial Use 12 Count
- $11.99
- $15.94
- Amazon
Lined Spiral Journal Notebook for Women & Men, 140 Pages, College Ruled Hardcover Notebook for Work & Note Taking, Journals for Writing, A5(6"x8") - Green
- $5.94
- $6.99
- Amazon
Yoobi Wide Ruled 8 x 10.5” Spiral Notebook Set – 3-Pack of 1 Subject Notebooks, Sprinkles, Sweet Dreams & Marshmallow Prints – Gift for Kids – 100 Perforated 3-Hole Punched Sheets
- $13.59
- $19.99
- Amazon
PAPERPAL #1 Nonskid Paper Clips, 600 Medium Paperclips for Office School & Personal Use, Daily DIY, 1-2/7" Silver Heavy Duty Non-Skid Paper Clip Standard Size (6 Boxes of 100 Each)
- $7.99
- $9.99
- Amazon
Sharpie Tank Highlighters, Fluorescent And Pastel Highlighters
- $16.88
- $29.99
- Amazon
Elmer's All Purpose School Glue Sticks, Acid-Free and Washable, Clear, 7 Grams, 30 Count
- $8.17
- $10.89
- Amazon
Sharpie Electro Pop Permanent Markers, Fine Tip, Marker Set, Assorted Colors, 24 Count - Coloring, Drawing, Art, Markers, Writing
- $14.99
- $19.54
- Amazon
Yoobi X Marvel College Ruled 8 x 10.5” Spiral Notebook Set, Bulk 6-Pack of 1 Subject Notebooks with Character Cover – 100 Perforated 3-Hole Punched Sheets, For School & Office
- $19.99
- $24.99
- Amazon
RIFLE PAPER CO. There Are Always Flowers Embroidered Journal | 240 Ruled Pages, Cloth Cover with Floral Embroidery & Grosgrain Ribbon Bookmark, Lay-Flat Binding, 8" L x 5.75" W
- $25.60
- $32
- Amazon
Paper Mate Clearpoint Mechanical Pencils 0.7mm HB #2 Pencil Set Art Supplies Teacher Supplies Sketching Drafting Pencils College School Blue Barrels 12 Count
- $14.91
- $29.99
- Amazon
Prime Day backpack deals
JanSport Cross Town Backpack 17" x 12.5" x 6" - Simple Bag for Everyone with 1 Main Compartment, Front Utility Pocket - Premium Class Accessories - Black
- $26.64
- $36
- Amazon
SHRRADOO Anti Theft Laptop Backpack Travel Backpacks with usb Charging Port for Women Men College Backpack Computer Bag Fits 17 Inch Laptop, Black
- $17.84
- $21.99
- Amazon
SwissGear Travel Tech Elite Laptop Backpack – Fits Laptops up to 16” – ScanSmart TSA-Friendly Backpack with USB Port, Shoe Compartment & Organizer Pockets – Blue/Black
- $71.99
- $140
- Amazon
BANGE Business Smart Backpack Waterproof fit 15.6 Inch Laptop Backpack with USB Charging Port,Travel Durable Backpack
- $51.32
- $60.38
- Amazon
Backpack Cute Cat Backpacks for Girls Boys Teens Kids College Middle Elementary High School Student Bookbags Travel Waterproof Book Bag Laptop Back Pack
- $26.24
- $34.99
- Amazon
ZORFIN 26L Black Backpack for School, College, and Travel: Water Resistant Bookbag with 8 Compartments
- $16.14
- $19.99
- Amazon
adidas Excel Backpack, Durable Large Athletic Laptop Bag, Jersey White/Black FW21, One Size
- $35.96
- $60
- Amazon
Prime Day kids shoe deals
KUBUA Kids Sneakers for Boys Girls Running Tennis Shoes Lightweight Breathable Sport Athletic
- $39.98
- $49.99
- Amazon
BRONAX Little/Big Boys Comfortable Graffiti Personality Tennis Shoes
- $35.14
- $46.99
- Amazon
Under Armour Unisex's Pre School Assert 10 Alternate Closure Running Shoe
- $35.75
- $55
- Amazon
BRONAX Little/Big Boys Comfortable Graffiti Personality Tennis Shoes
- $35.14
- $46.99
- Amazon
Prime Day kids tech deals
TuneFlux Upgraded Kids Headphones, Wired Toddler Headphones, 85dB Limited Volume On Ear Headphones, Portable Foldable Design, Stereo Sound Kids Headsets for School/Tablet/Travel-Purple
- $6.99
- $16.99
- Amazon
Amazon Echo Pop Kids (newest model), Designed for kids, with parental controls, Includes 6 months of Amazon Kids+, Marvel's Avengers
- $21.99
- $49.99
- Amazon
Amazon Echo Dot Kids with Alexa (newest model), Designed for kids, with parental controls, Includes 1 Year of Amazon Kids+, Owl
- $31.99
- $59.99
- Amazon
Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet (newest model) ages 6-12. Bright 10.1" HD screen, includes ad-free content, robust parental controls, 13-hr battery and slim case for older kids, 32 GB, Happy Day
- $104.99
- $189.99
- Amazon
Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet (newest model) ages 3-7. Top-selling 7" kids tablet on Amazon. Includes ad-free and exclusive content, easy parental controls, 10-hr battery, 16 GB, Blue
- $54.99
- $109.99
- Amazon
Prime Day girls clothing deals
Yekaty Girls Clothing Set 2 Pcs Floral Soft Crewneck Long Sleeve Top+Leggings Loose Outfits With Bowknot
- $11.99
- $14.99
- Amazon
Arshiner Girls 2 Piece Outfit Summer Drop Shoulder Batwing Sleeve Tops and Paperbag Waist Shorts Set Cute Clothing Size 6-14
- $16.79
- $23.99
- Amazon
COTTON DAY 3 Pack Kids Girls Unisex Soft Knee High School Uniform Dress Socks
- $12.71
- $14.95
- Amazon
MIK-QUE Girls Seamless Training Bras Adjustable Straps Sports Bras 8-10,10-12,12-14
- $17.59
- $21.99
- Amazon
HonestBaby 10-Pack Short Sleeve T-shirts 100% Organic Cotton Baby, Toddler, Little Kids, Boys, Girls, Unisex
- $29.98
- $59.99
- Amazon
Reebok Girls Underwear - 5 Pack Breathable Stretch Performance Seamless Hipster Underwear for Girls (Sizes: 6-16)
- $14.39
- $19.99
- Amazon
The Children's Place Assorted Everyday Short Sleeve Graphic T-Shirts, multipacks
- $24.20
- $28.48
- Amazon
Amazon Essentials Girls and Toddlers' Fleece Zip-Up Hoodie Sweatshirt
- $7.62
- $11.90
- Amazon
Prime Day boys clothing deals
Toddler Boy Clothes Kids Summer Cotton Outfits Shirt Short Sets Size 2-7
- $11.99
- $14.99
- Amazon
Tommy Hilfiger Unisex Kids' Athletic Socks-Cushioned Crew Socks(6 Pack)
- $10.19
- $11.99
- Amazon
The Children's Place Boys' Vehicle Short Sleeve Graphic T-Shirts, multipacks
- $15.77
- $18.57
- Amazon
Real Essentials 3 Pack: Boys Cotton Active Fleece Jogger Sweatpants
- $29.74
- $34.99
- Amazon
Champion Boys Shorts Sets 2 Piece Tee Shirt and Athletic Shorts for Kids
- $16.99
- $19.99
- Amazon