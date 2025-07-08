Prime Day 2025 is here, and so are deals for all of your home needs including furniture, small appliances, cleaning supplies, rugs and much more.
To help you save, "Good Morning America" has rounded up some of the best deals you'll find and broken them down by category.
In the small appliance section, you'll find discounts on everything from new vacuums to step up your cleaning routine to a slushy machine that makes sipping frozen beverages at home a breeze.
Rugs and decor are also on sale, offering the perfect chance to refresh your space for less -- and there's no shortage of furniture marked down, so you can finally replace that worn-out couch or rickety credenza.
And don't miss the deal on Aura's popular Carver 10.1-inch digital picture frame, perfect for displaying all your favorite memories and gifting to loved ones for any occasion.
Read on to shop it all!
Prime Day vacuum and small appliance deals
Clorox Turbo Air Purifiers for Home, True HEPA Filter, Quickly Cleans Medium Rooms Up to 1,000 Sq Ft, Reduces 99.9% of Mold, Viruses, Wildfire Smoke, Allergens, Pet Allergies, Dust, Whisper Quiet
- $67.49
- $89.99
- Amazon
DREAME H15 Pro Heat Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner, Cordless Vacuum Mop 2 in One
- $584.99
- $899.99
- Amazon
Slushie Machine, No Ice Needed, 68 oz INOVIVA Slushy Machine for Home with Self-Cleaning Function, Professional Frozen Drink Maker, 5 Preset Programs, Frozen Margaritas, Frappés, Milkshake, and More
- $239.99
- $319.99
- Amazon
BLACK+DECKER Allure Professional Steam Iron, 30% More Steam, Precision Tip, Stainless Steel Soleplate, Vertical Steam Function
- $40.79
- $59.99
- Amazon
Prime Day home decor deals
Volcanics Window Privacy Film Static Window Clings Vinyl 3D Decals Stickers Rainbow Window Film for Glass Door Heat Control Anti UV 17.5 x 78.7 Inches
- $5.94
- $7.99
- Amazon
Aura Carver 10.1" WiFi Digital Picture Frame | The Best Digital Frame for Gifting | Send Photos from Your Phone | Quick, Easy Setup in Aura App | Free Unlimited Storage | (Clay with White Mat)
- $141
- $179
- Amazon
Single Beveled Edge Frameless Wall Mount Bathroom Vanity Mirror, 30” X 36”
- $75.30
- $116.60
- Amazon
Loloi Rifle Paper Co. Canopy Collection CNP-02 Sage/Blush 8'-6" x 11'-6" Area Rug
- $179.55
- $315.79
- Amazon
Yankee Candle Large Jar Scented Candle with up to 150 Hour Burn Time, Premium Plant Wax Blend for Consistent Burn, 22 oz Jar Candle with Room Filling Fragrance, Midsummer's Night
- $14.99
- $24.99
- Amazon
Hananona 6 Bundles Artificial Geranium Flowers for Outdoors Silk Geranium Flowers Outdoor UV Resistant Garden Plants Faux Flowers for Home Kitchen Table Centerpieces Decor (6, Red)
- $23.19
- $28.99
- Amazon
Prime Day furniture deals
Furinno Turn-N-Tube 5 Tier Corner Display Rack Multipurpose Shelving Unit, 1-Pack, Espresso/Black
- $23.10
- $35.99
- Amazon
SONGMICS Dresser for Bedroom, Chest of Drawers, TV Stand, Steel, MDF, 5 Non-Woven Fabric Drawers, Storage Organizer Unit, Closet, Entryway, Ink Black and Ebony Black
- $34.39
- $42.99
- Amazon
Modway Render 70" Mid-Century Modern Low Profile Media Console TV Stand, 70 Inch, Walnut Walnut
- $175.68
- $207.83
- Amazon
Prepac 4 Column Tall Cabinet Media Storage, 73.5" Wide, Black
- $207.98
- $304.99
- Amazon
COMHOMA Big and Tall Office Chair, High Back Leather Gaming Chair with Footrest, Executive Ergonomic Office Chair with Pocket Spring Lumbar Support and with Outward Fixed Soft Armrests
- $152.98
- $299.99
- Amazon
Sauder Miscellaneous Storage 5-Shelf Bookcase/ Book shelf, Select Cherry finish
- $138.48
- $189.99
- Amazon
Prime Day deals on mattresses, bedding and more
Sweetnight Queen Mattress - 12 Inch Queen Bed Mattress in a Box, Hybrid Queen Size Mattress with Pocketed Coils for Comfort Sleep and Balanced Support
- $168.31
- $279.99
- Amazon
Vibe Gel Memory Foam Mattress, 12-Inch CertiPUR-US Certified Bed-in-a-Box, King, White
- $401.44
- $699
- Amazon
Novilla Queen Bed Frame, 14 Inch Metal Platform Bed Frame Queen Size with Storage Space Under Bed, Heavy Duty Steel Slat Support, Easy Assembly, No Box Spring Needed
- $46.80
- $63.99
- Amazon
Best Price Mattress 8 inch Twin Mattress Bed-In-A-Box, Green Tea Memory Foam, White
- $89
- $146.99
- Amazon
Prime Day cleaning product deals
Dawn Platinum Powerwash Dish Spray, Dish Soap Liquid, Fresh Scent Bundle, 1 Spray (16oz) + 3 Refills (16oz each)(Pack of 4)
- $12.23
- $16.88
- Amazon
Cascade Platinum Plus Dishwasher Pods, Dishwasher Detergent, Dish Detergent Soap, Lemon, 47 Count
- $16.94
- Amazon
Gain flings Laundry Detergent Soap Pacs HE Compatible Long Lasting Scent, Original Scent, 76 Count
- $15.99
- $19.94
- Amazon
Cascade Platinum Dishwasher Pods, Dishwasher Detergent, Dish Detergent Soap, Fresh, 59 Count
- $15.66
- $19.94
- Amazon
Dawn Powerwash Spray, Dish Soap, Dishwashing Liquid, Cleaning Supplies, Lemon, 1 Starter Kit + 3 Refills, 4 units of 16oz (64oz)
- $14.87
- $19.76
- Amazon
Gain Tango 2-in-1 Laundry Scent Booster Beads, Strawberry and Shea Scent, 21.1 oz, Laundry Beads with Dual Scents Plus All Day Freshness
- $11.99
- $15.97
- Amazon
Prime Day rug deals
JONATHAN Y SMB106D-5TGN Charleston Vintage Filigree Textured Weave Navy
- $83.28
- $156
- Amazon
Washable Area Rugs - Perfect for Living Room, Bedroom, Kids Room, Nursery - Stain & Water Resistant Non-Slip, Pet & Child Friendly, Vintage Tribal Area Rugs (Green, 5' x 7')
- $43.98
- $54.99
- Amazon