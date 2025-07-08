It's a big week for shopping.
This year, Amazon Prime Day is a four-day event, running July 8-11 with thousands of deals for Prime members.
Other retailers, like Best Buy, Walmart and Old Navy, are running simultaneous sales on everything from electronics to apparel and beyond.
"Good Morning America" is rounding up some of the best deals and helping you strategize your shopping game plan.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Prime Day and more sales!
ALTERNATIVE SALES || BEAUTY || ESSENTIALS || HOME || MEN'S FASHION || PRIME DAY || TECH || WOMEN'S FASHION
Amazon Prime Day 2025: Become a Prime member
Amazon Prime Day is for Prime members only, so don't forget to sign up. You can also opt to start a free 30-day trial.
Prime Day 2025 and more sales seen on 'GMA'
Fill your cart with your favorite products and keep an eye out for discounts as they become available throughout the week. Notable brands on sale include Ninja, Shark, BISSELL and more.
Timex Women's Dress Crystal 30mm Watch – Mother of Pearl Dial with Two-Tone Bracelet
- $32.25
- $79
- Walmart
HART 40-Volt 21-inch Supercharge 3-in-1 Self-Propelled Mower Kit
- $374
- $548
- Walmart
BISSELL Little Green Max Pet Portable Carpet and Upholstery Deep Cleaner
- $89.99
- $139.99
- Amazon
Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker by De'Longhi, Grey
- $109.85
- $169
- Amazon
Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush
- $69.95
- $109.96
- Amazon
Hasbro Gaming Candy Land Kingdom of Sweet Adventures Board Game for Kids
- $9.99
- $12.99
- Amazon
Recent sales seen on 'GMA'
- Best Buy: Don't miss deals and doorbusters during Best Buy's Black Friday in July event, going on now through July 13.
- Walmart: Shop deals running July 8-13.
- Gap: Take 40% off your purchase at Gap.
- Old Navy: Shop 50% off everything.
- Athleta: Shop the semi-annual sale with up to 70% off plus an extra 30% off.
- Madewell: Shop up to 70% off sale with code SUMMERTIME.
Dell - Inspiron 15" Touch Screen Laptop - Intel Core i5 with 8GB Memory - 512GB SSD - Black
- $349.99
- $629.99
- Best Buy