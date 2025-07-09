Prime Day deals make it easy to save on necessities, and that extends to pet supplies!
Dog and cat parents will love saving on all the necessities that can add up when you've got a fur baby to tend to. Edible goodies are on sale in spades, including a full range of bully treats from Redbarn that are marked down for tough chewers, as well as Pet Honesty's popular Hairball Support chews -- more than 4,000 customers have purchase them in the past month alone.
On the cozy front, you can expect to find plenty of cuddle-ready beds and blankets to make your pet feel safe and secure. Several of Lesure's super-soft and adorable beds, for example, are marked down to under $30 right now and come in a variety of colors and styles to best match your home's aesthetic.
Other pet supplies are also on sale, ranging from wee pads to Arlo cameras (62% off!) that let you keep an eye on your brood while you're out and about.
Once you're stocked on pet needs for yourself, consider using this opportunity to save on a few extras, so you can drop off supplies for your favorite local shelter. It's a great way to give back to your community while making the most of your dollar.
Shop it all below!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Prime Day deals on pet food and treats
Cat Hairball Support Crunchy & Creamy Chews, Hairball Remedy Treats, Cat Furball Treatment, Supports Skin & Coat, Vitamins for Digestion, Chicken (30-Day Supply)
- $9.79
- $13.99
- Amazon
Redbarn Pet Products All-Natural 7" Braided Bully Sticks for Dogs - Premium Slow Roasted Long Lasting Chews Made with 100% Beef - Healthy Single Ingredient Low Odor - 8 Count - Packaging May Vary
- $40.79
- $50.99
- Amazon
Zesty Paws Wild Alaskan Omega-3 Blend Pollock + Salmon Oil for Dogs and Cats- Skin and Coat Support, Omega 3 Supplement for Pets, 16oz
- $20.97
- $29.97
- Amazon
Pet-Ag Esbilac Puppy Milk Replacer Liquid - 11 oz, Pack of 4 - Ready-to-Feed Puppy Formula with Vitamins for Puppies Newborn to Six Weeks Old - Easy to Digest
- $30.72
- $28.40
- Amazon
Probiotics for Dogs for Occasional Diarrhea & Bowel Support, Digestive Enzymes with Prebiotics for Gut Health for Dogs, Immunity Health & Itch Relief (Pumpkin 90 ct)
- $23.09
- $32.99
- Amazon
Redbarn Chew-A-Bulls (Size: Large, Shape: Brush, 6-Count (Pack of 1))
- $12.74
- $18.09
- Amazon
Temptations MixUps Crunchy and Soft Cat Treats Surfer's Delight Flavor, 16 oz. Tub
- $6.36
- $8.48
- Amazon
PetLab Co. Allergy & Immune Probiotics for Dogs, Support Seasonal Allergies, Gut & Digestive Health - Pork Flavor - 30 Soft Chews
- $28.76
- $35.95
- Amazon
The Honest Kitchen Human Grade Daily Boosts Instant Beef Bone Broth with Turmeric for Dogs 3.6 Ounces
- $9.87
- $12.99
- Amazon
Redbarn Pet Products All-Natural Large Beef Cheek Rolls for Dogs, Uncoated - Single Ingredient Grain-Free Chew Treat Naturally Rich in Collagen - No Artificial Preservatives - Pack of 4
- $21.59
- $26.99
- Amazon
The Honest Kitchen Ocean Chews Crispy Cod Fish Skins Dog Treats, 2.75 oz
- $10.39
- $12.99
- Amazon
Redbarn Pet Products All-Natural Large 12" Beef Collagen Sticks for Dogs - Long Lasting Low-Odor Alternative to Traditional Rawhide & Bully Sticks - Supports Healthy Joints, Skin, & Coat - 3 Pack
- $11.24
- $14.99
- Amazon
Redbarn Pet Products All Natural 5-8" Bully Sticks for Small & Large Dogs - Healthy Long Lasting Chews Variety Party Pack - 100% Beef Single Ingredient Low Odor Rawhide Free Dental Treats - 8 oz Bag
- $27.99
- $34.99
- Amazon
Prime Day deals on pet beds, blankets and cat trees
Lesure Cute Dog Bed for Small Dogs - Washable Puppy Beds,Cozy Rectangle Orthopedic Pet Sofa with Jacquard Shaggy Plush & Anti Slip Bottom, 25x21x7inches
- $27.99
- $34.99
- Amazon
Yaheetech Large Multi-Level Cat Tree, 63 Inches Tall with Sisal-Covered Scratching Posts, Condo, Hammock, Dangling Ball, and Extended Platform for Cats to Play and Sleep
- $51.29
- $109.99
- Amazon
Bedsure Fleece Blanket Twin Size Grey - 300GSM Lightweight Plush Fuzzy Cozy Soft Warm Blanket for Bed, Sofa, Couch, Travel, Camping, 60x80 inches
- $16.99
- $24.99
- Amazon
Lesure Cat Tunnel Bed for Indoor Cats - Cute Cat Donut Tunnel Toys for Small Large Cats with Washable Circle Cushion, Round Pet Peekaboo Cave Toy for Kitten/Puppy/Rabbit, Standard Green
- $32.29
- $45.99
- Amazon
Bedsure Orthopedic Dog Bed for Extra Large Dogs with washable cover and non-skid bottom
- $45.59
- $59.99
- Amazon
Bedsure White Throw Blanket for Couch - GentleSoft Cozy Blanket for Women, Cute Fleece Throws for Girls, Teacher Gifts Birthday Gifts for Women Men Mom, Room Home Dorm Decor, Off White, 50x60 Inches
- $12.34
- $15.99
- Amazon
Prime Day deals on pet supplies
Arlo Video Doorbell 2K | 2nd Gen | Wire-Free/Wired Option, 2-Way Audio, Night Vision, Head to Toe Video View, Integrated Siren | Live Stream | Real Time Notifications |180 Deg Wide View, White
- $49.99
- $129.99
- Amazon
Rocco & Roxie Stain & Odor Eliminator for Strong Odor, 32oz Enzyme Pet Odor Eliminator for Home, Carpet Stain Remover for Cats & Dog Pee, Enzymatic Cat Urine Destroyer, Carpet Cleaner Spray
- $17.94
- $29.99
- Amazon
PetAg Fresh ’n Clean Scented Shampoo, Classic Fresh Scent (18 oz) + Oatmeal ’n Baking Soda Conditioner, Tropical Breeze Scent (18 oz)
- $23.98
- $29.98
- Amazon
VETRESKA Dog Poop Bag Dispenser with Strawberry Scented Bags, Leak Proof, Extra Thick and Large Pet Waste Bags,1 Count Bag Holder and 105 Bags (7 Refill Rolls) for Walking Dog and Cats Litter, Red
- $7.99
- $9.99
- Amazon
Zesty Paws Dog Allergy Relief- Dog Itching Skin Relief- Dog Probiotics for Itchy Skin and Itchy Ears- Dog Allergy Paw Relief- Dog Allergy Chews- Dog Itch Relief - Dog Skin Allergy Relief - PB - 90ct
- $23.07
- $32.97
- Amazon
Furbo 360° Dog Camera - Unlock with Paid Plan: Home Security & Dog Safety Alerts, Rotating Pet Treat Dispenser w/ 2-Way Speaker, Smart Indoor Cam w/Phone App (3mo Minimum Subscription Required)
- $44
- $99
- Amazon
Prime Day deals on dog and cat toys
Dog Toys for Aggressive Chewers, Indestructible Toys for Large Dogs, Dog Chew for Large Medium Small Breed, 3 Pack Super Chewer with Tough Nylon, Gift for Dogs
- $11.30
- $13.29
- Amazon
Andiker Cat Spiral Spring, 12 Pc Cat Creative Toy to Kill Time and Keep Fit
- $5.09
- $5.99
- Amazon
Outward Hound Fun Feeder Slo Bowl, Large Slow Feeder Dog Bowl, 4 Cups, Blue
- $9.67
- $11.99
- Amazon
Large Squeaky Dog Toys- Plush Dog Toys with Soft Fabric for Small, Medium, and Large Dogs Daily Companionship, Training Reward Gift
- $9.49
- $15.99
- Amazon
MewaJump Dog Chew Toys for Aggressive Chewers, Durable Rubber Cactus Tough Toys for Training and Cleaning Teeth, Interactive Dog Toys for Small/Medium Dog
- $8.88
- $11.99
- Amazon
Potaroma Cat Toys Catnip Crinkly Sound 2 Pcs, Mess-Free Stuffless Kitten Toy
- $7.98
- $13.99
- Amazon