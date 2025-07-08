Prime Day 2025 is here, and we're rounding up beauty deals that will make you look and feel your best!
Whether you need to step up your skin care routine or want to try out some new makeup looks, now is the perfect time to grab bestsellers from beloved brands while they're marked down for Prime Day.
The Face Shop, for example, has several of its most popular products on sale, including the Rice Water Bright Foaming Facial Cleanser, a must-try for anyone who wants a brighter complexion without harsh drying effects. And LANEIGE's beloved Lip Sleeping Mask and Lip Glowy Balm are now both 30% off.
Looking for a new toothbrush? Bestselling electric options from Philips Sonicare and Suri are marked down to help you get a shiny, clean smile.
Shop these Prime Day beauty deals and more below!
Prime Day hair care deals
Prime Day hair care deals
T3 SinglePass Curl X Extra-Long Barrel 1", 1.25", 1.5" Curling Irons
- $99.99
- $149.99
- Amazon
Virtue Flourish Hair Thinning Density Booster Spray Treatment, Hair Growth Product Thickens Hair, Sulfate Free, Color Safe
- $35
- $50
- Amazon
Fable and Mane MahaMane Smooth & Shine Hair Serum - Protective Oil Treatment for Dry, Damaged Hair. 1.8FL oz
- $26.60
- $38
- Amazon
Dreame AirStyle Pro Hair Styler, 7-in-1, Fast Drying, Magnetic Attachments, Dual Curling, Leather Case
- $249.99
- $399.99
- Amazon
Dr. Groot Miracle in Shower Treatment for Hair Loss, Korean Hair Care, 5 Seconds to Smooth Hair, Rosemary Oil for Healthier-Looking Hair, Hair Rinse, Moisturizing Treatment,Scalp Revitalizing Solution
- $21
- $30
- Amazon
Virtue 6-in-1 Hair Styler, Styling Cream with Heat Protection, Safe for All Hair Types, Color Safe
- $14
- $20
- Amazon
Shark FlexStyle HD430 Hair Dryer, Multi-Styler System, Auto-Wrap Curlers, 4 Attachments, Stone Color
- $249
- $349.99
- Amazon
MAREE Hair Mask for Damaged Hair - Keratin Treatment Conditioner - Extremely Deep Conditioning Mask, Hydrating & Repairing, Keratina Mascarilla Para el Cabello
- $19.95
- $30
- Amazon
Prime Day skin care deals
Vacation Classic Whip SPF 30 & Air Freshener Bundle, Whipped Sunscreen Mousse, Water-Resistant, Hydrating, "Lighter-Than-Air" Feel, Dermatologist-Tested, Vegan, 4 Oz.
- $18.40
- $23
- Amazon
VACATION After Sun Gel & Air Freshener Bundle, Soothing Aloe Vera for Sunburn Relief, Hydrating & Cooling, Non-Sticky Aftersun Care, Alcohol Free, 6 Fl. Oz.
- $12
- $15
- Amazon
ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Marine Cream SPF 30, Lightweight Anti-Wrinkle Daily Facial Moisturizer
- $84
- $140
- Amazon
Vacation Orange Gelée SPF 30 Gel & Tube Key Bundle, Hydrating Balm-to-Oil Sunscreen, Mineral-Oil Free, Water-Resistant, Travel Size, 3.12 Oz.
- $19.40
- $24
- Amazon
Paula's Choice SKIN PERFECTING 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant
- $28
- $35
- Amazon
Clinique Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator Oil Free Face Moisturizer
- $60.20
- $86
- Amazon
Caudalie Vinoperfect Brightening Dark Spot Serum Vitamin C Alternative
- $69
- $82
- Amazon
The Face Shop Rice Water Bright Foaming Facial Cleanser with Ceramide, Gentle Face Wash for Hydrating & Moisturizing, Vegan Face Cleanser, Makeup Remover, Korean Skin Care for All Skin Types, 150ml
- $9.99
- Amazon
TruSkin Tea Tree Oil Acne Treatment for Face – Acne Serum – Improve the Appearance of Pores, Skin Tone for Smooth, Glowing Skin with Salicylic Acid, Vitamin C, Niacinamide & Retinol, 1 fl oz
- $19.99
- $24.79
- Amazon
belif Aqua Bomb Cooling Eye Gel - Caffeine & Hyaluronic Acid for Puffiness & Hydration, Niacinamide & Vitamin C for Dark Circles, Adenosine & Collagen for Plumping & Firming, Korean Skin Care
- $21.59
- $32
- Amazon
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Face Sunscreen with Vitamin E & SPF 60, Sunscreen for Face with Broad Spectrum UVA/UVB Protection, Fragrance-Free, Oxybenzone-Free, Water-Resistant (80 minutes), 1.7 Fl Oz
- $14.88
- $21.32
- Amazon
CNP Honey Lip Butter - Propolis Lipcerin™ 01 Original, Hydrating Overnight Manuka Lip Balm & Mask, 12hr Long-Lasting Moisture, Korean Skin Care, 0.5 fl.oz.
- $9.85
- $15.90
- Amazon
ANUA Rice 70 Glow Milky Toner, for Glass Skin, Rice Water, Niacinamide, Ceramides, Panthenol, Fragrance-Free, Non comedogenic, Fungal Acne Safe, Korean Skin Care, 250ml/8.45fl.oz
- $14.70
- $21
- Amazon
Anua Heartleaf Pore Control Cleansing Oil, Oil Cleanser for Face, Makeup Blackhead Remover, Korean Skin Care 6.76 fl oz(200ml) (original)
- $14.15
- $19.90
- Amazon
BANILA CO Clean it Zero Original Cleansing Balm Big Size | Korean Makeup Remover, Cleansing Oil, Facial Cleanser for All Skin Types | Vegan | Made with Acerola Berry & Vitamin C (180ml / 6.08 fl.oz)
- $17.39
- $28.99
- Amazon
The Face Shop Rice Water Bright Cleansing Balm, Removes Makeup & SPF, 4-in-1 Makeup Remover, for All Skin Types, Korean Rice Extract, Lavender Oil, 100ml / 3.3 fl. oz.
- $14.99
- Amazon
Prime Day makeup deals
Japonesque Go Curl Travel Eyelash Curler, Perfect for On The Go Use, with Extra Soft, Gentle Lash Pad
- $8.80
- $11
- Amazon
Clinique Almost Lipstick Tinted Lip Balm in Black Honey and Pink Honey
- $17.50
- $21.25
- Amazon
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Multi-Use Concealer
- $8.49
- $10.99
- Amazon
SHEGLAM Color Bloom Liquid Blush Makeup for Cheeks Matte Finish - Love Cake
- $5.64
- $6.99
- Amazon
TIRTIR Mask Fit Red Cushion Foundation | Full coverage, Weightless, Skin fit, Satin Glow Finish, Korean Makeup, beauty, Tattoo cover up, Buildable (#23N Sand, 0.63 Fl Oz)
- $14.15
- $25
- Amazon
SHEGLAM Good Grip Hydrating Primer Oil Control Moisturizing Primer Gel Smooth Fine Lines Oil And Silicone-Free Face Primer-Green
- $6.39
- $7.99
- Amazon
SHEGLAM Insta-Ready Face Powder Loose Under Eye Setting Powder - Translucent
- $6.79
- $8.99
- Amazon
Prime Day fragrance deals
RALPH LAUREN FRAGRANCES - Polo Black - Eau de Toilette - Men's Cologne
- $77
- $110
- Amazon
Prime Day body and dental care
Electric Toothbrush - Sustainably Designed in California. Electric Toothbrushes Adults. Durable Slim Sonic Travel Tooth Brush. 40-Day Battery, White
- $89.25
- $119
- Amazon
The Original Makeup Eraser, 7-Day Set, Erase All Makeup with Just Water, Including Waterproof Mascara, Eyeliner, Foundation, Lipstick, Sunscreen, and More!
- $19.12
- $25
- Amazon
Electric Toothbrush - Sustainably Designed in California. Electric Toothbrushes Adults. Durable Slim Sonic Travel Tooth Brush. 40-Day Battery, Pink
- $71.25
- $95
- Amazon
Electric Razors for Women, 5 in 1 Electric Shaver for Women, Cordless Painless Hair Remover for Legs Bikini Face Lips Hairs
- $49.99
- $166.99
- Amazon
Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7500 Black, Rechargeable Electric Power Toothbrush, HX9690/05
- $99.96
- $199.99
- Amazon
Gillette Venus ComfortGlide White Tea Women's Razor, Handle + 4 Blade Refills
- $13.69
- $16.99
- Amazon