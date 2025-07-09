It's Amazon Prime Day! And now through July 11, you can shop deals on home, beauty, tech and more at a major discount.
We're rounding up some of the big-ticket items that are now marked below $100, such as the beloved BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner, now on sale for $81.99.
Tech deals include: The Bose SoundLink Flex Portable Bluetooth Speaker, originally $149, now 33% off, and the SHOKZ OpenRun mini headphones, now 30% off.
Set up a new kitchen coffee bar with the Keurig K-Elite Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, originally $209.99, now listed for $94.
And yes, some splurgeworthy beauty and fashion brands are joining in on Amazon Prime Day: Shop the T3 SinglePass Curl X extra-long barrel curling iron, a Ralph Lauren fragrance and Brooks running sneakers, all under $100.
Check out all of these deals and more below!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Amazon Prime Day tech deals under $100
JBL Tune 770NC - Adaptive Noise Cancelling with Smart Ambient Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
- $99.95
- $149.95
- Amazon
Amazon Prime Day home deals under $100
BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner
- $81.99
- $123.59
- Amazon
Ninja BL660 Professional Compact Smoothie & Food Processing Blender
- $89.99
- $119.99
- Amazon
Amazon Prime Day fashion and beauty deals under $100
T3 SinglePass Curl X Extra-Long Barrel 1", 1.25", 1.5" Curling Irons
- $99.99
- $149.99
- Amazon
ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Marine Cream SPF 30, Lightweight Anti-Wrinkle Daily Facial Moisturizer
- $84
- $140
- Amazon
RALPH LAUREN FRAGRANCES - Polo Black - Eau de Toilette - Men's Cologne
- $77
- $110
- Amazon