Get ready, deal hunters: Amazon Prime Day is back this July, and it's shaping up to be one of the summer's biggest shopping events.
This year, the annual mega-sale is expanding to four days and will take place July 8-11, offering exclusive discounts across nearly every category on Amazon.
Whether you're stocking up on household essentials, upgrading your tech or finally picking up that skin care set you've been eyeing, Prime Day is the perfect time to save big.
Here's what to know so you can prepare ahead and make the most of the savings bonanza.
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day is a once-a-year event that gives Prime members early and exclusive access to thousands of deals on everything from beauty and electronics to toys, fashion and home goods.
The sale includes limited-time "Lightning Deals," deep discounts on Amazon's own devices (like Echo and Kindle), and offers from top brands you won't want to miss.
When is Amazon Prime Day 2025?
The event takes place July 8-11. The sale usually kicks off at midnight Pacific Time on the first day.
Amazon typically announces early deals in the weeks leading up to Prime Day, so keep an eye out in late June and early July for sneak peeks and early access offers.
What kinds of deals should you expect?
While the full lineup won't be revealed until the day of, previous years have included:
- Major price drops on Amazon devices (Fire TV Sticks, Echo smart speakers, Kindles, etc.).
- Steep discounts on top beauty brands, tech gear, kitchen appliances and back-to-school items.
- Early back-to-school and college dorm must-haves.
- Flash sales that last for only a few hours or while supplies last.
Do I need a Prime membership to shop?
Yes. Prime Day is exclusively for Amazon Prime members.
Not a member yet? New users can sign up for a 30-day free trial, giving you full access to Prime Day deals and all other benefits, including free two-day shipping, Prime Video and more.
Students can also sign up at a discounted rate of $7.49 per month.
How to prepare for Prime Day
To get the best deals:
- Create a wishlist of what you're hoping to score.
- Set alerts for specific products using the Amazon app.
- Watch for Lightning Deals, which are often limited in quantity and time.
- Download the Amazon app for push notifications and sneak peeks.
Stay tuned as we get closer to Prime Day 2025 -- we'll be rounding up the best deals, early finds and can't-miss offers to help you save smarter.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Brands on sale for Prime Day
Check out some notable brands with upcoming deals for Prime Day.
- Aestura: Get 20% off select products.
- amika: Get 30% off dry shampoo, styling oil, hair masks and more.
- Asutra: Get 20% off yoga mat cleaning wipes and more.
- Baggallini: Shop 20% to 40% off backpacks, crossbody bags and more.
- Bagsmart: Shop up to 50% off.
- Bandolier: Shop up to 20% off select styles.
- Batiste: Shop 30% off dry shampoo.
- Beautyblender: Get 30% off the Original Pink Duo.
- Beekman 1802: Get 20% to 40% off face moisturizers, oils, soap bars and more.
- Biodance: Shop up to 30% off masks, toner pads and more.
- BISSELL: Take up to 50% off BISSELL favorites like the Little Green Hydrosteam, PowerClean FurFinder and more.
- bliss: Get 20% to 50% off select products.
- BONDIBOOST: Take 20% off for Prime Day.
- By/Rosie Jane: Take 20% off fragrance and body care.
- Cascade: Find deals on Cascade Platinum Plus Action Pacs and more.
- Cocokind: Get 25% off serum and more.
- Colgate: Shop up to 30% off teeth whitening.
- COSRX: New launches and bestsellers will be up to 52% off, including the Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence.
- Dawn: Find deals on Dawn Powerwash Dish Spray, PowerSuds and more.
- Dazzle Dry: Shop 20% off lacquers, nail systems and more.
- Dearfoams: Score major discounts on slippers for the whole family.
- DedCool: Shop 20% off products like the Xtra Milk Fragrance and the Dedtergent in 01.
- Dr. Althea: Get 30% off cleansing balm, relief cream and more.
- Drybar: Get 20% off blow dryers, finishing sprays and more.
- Dyson: Find deals on the Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long and the Supersonic Hair Dryer.
- ESW Beauty: Take 25% off sheet maks, eye patches and smoothie lip treatments.
- Fable & Mane: Shop up to 35% off bestsellers.
- Franco Sarto: Get 35% to 40% off bestselling styles like the Tinsley Ballet Flat.
- Frida Baby + Mom: Get 30% off NoseFrida Pro, the 3-in-1 Humidifir and more
- Function of Beauty: Get up to 25% off bundles, hair kits and more.
- Furbo: Shop up to 60% off the Furbo 360° Dog Camera, Furbo 360° Cat Camera and more.
- Garnier: Shop 25% off for Prime Day.
- grace & stella: Find deals on pimple patches, cleansing balm, eye masks and more.
- Hero: Get 20% off Mighty Patch pimple patches.
- Hot Tools: Find deals on curling irons, flat irons and more.
- INNISFREE: Get 20% to 30% off serum, sunscreen and more.
- Jouer: Shop deals on setting powders, eye patches and more.
- Journee: Shop discounts on sandals, Mary Janes, wedges and more.
- Kate Somerville: Get 30% off the collection.
- Kérastase: Get 20% off select products including hair oils, night serums and more.
- LAIFEN: Get 30% off hairdryers and toothbrushes
- LANEIGE: Get 20% off the Lip Sleeping Mask, Lip Glowy Balm and more.
- Living Proof: Get 20% off select products.
- L'Oreal: Get up to 20% off cosmetics, hair care, skin care and more.
- Lumineux: Shop 33% off bestselling whitening strips.
- Maxi-Cosi: Get up to 30% off top-rated high chairs and car seats.
- MDSolarSciences: Take 20% off select SPF products and more.
- MONDAY Haircare: Get up to 25% off shampoos, conditioners and more.
- NEOM Wellbeing: Shop up to 30% off.
- Neutrogena: Get 15% to 30% off select products, including Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Wipes, Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel, Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunscreen and more.
- Philips: Find deals on Philips Sonicare oral health care tools, Philips Norelco electric grooming tools and more.
- Ponyflo: Get 15% to 20% off caps and sun hats.
- Popilush: Get up to 53% off rompers, bras and more.
- quip: Shop 20% off the Ultra Next Generation Smart Sonic Electric Toothbrush and more.
- Revlon: Find deals on curling irons, straighteners and more.
- Samsung: Shop deals on TVs, soundbars and more.
- Shani Darden: Shop 20% off skin care.
- Smashbox: Shop 30% off primers, glosses and more.
- S'well: Shop up to 50% off select styles.
- T3: Save on bestsellers like the SinglePass Curl X and Volumizing Hot Rollers.
- Tatcha Skincare: Find deals on skin mist, cleansing oil and more.
- TOCCA: Shop 20% off perfume, candles and more.
- Weleda: Get 15% off the Skin Food collection.
- YITTY: Shop 40% off bestselling shapewear and more.
Can't wait? Shop these Amazon deals now!
Home and kitchen
BISSELL Little Green Max Pet Portable Carpet and Upholstery Deep Cleaner
- $114.99
- $139.99
- Amazon
Amazon Basics 1/2 Inch Extra Thick Exercise Yoga Mat with Carrying Strap
- $16.81
- $21.98
- Amazon
Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum with Matrix Clean Navigation
- $297.99
- $599
- Amazon
Samsung 43-Inch Class The Frame LS03F 4K QLED Smart TV (2025 Model)
- $797.99
- $897.99
- Amazon
Bissell PowerClean FurGuard 280W Self-Standing Cordless Vacuum
- $199.99
- $269.99
- Amazon
eufy Robot Vacuum 11S MAX, Super Thin, Powerful Suction, Quiet, Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Cleans Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets, Black
- $159.99
- $279.99
- Amazon
Tech
Beats Studio Pro - Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphonesl Watch 3 (45mm) Latest Model
- $249.95
- $349.99
- Amazon
Anker USB Hub 4 Ports, Multiple USB 3.0 Hub, USB Splitter for Laptop, Extender for A Port Laptop, PC, Desktop and More
- $7.99
- $17.99
- Amazon
Soundcore by Anker Space A40 Adaptive Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds
- $59
- $79.99
- Amazon
Fashion and beauty
YITTY Active Women's UltraLuxe Built-in Bra Tank Top, Athleisure, 4-Way-Stretch
- $24.29
- $26.99
- Amazon
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Face Moisturizer with Sunscreen, Broad Spectrum SPF 50
- $19.97
- $26.79
- Amazon
Bliss Block Star SPF 30 Daily Tinted Sunscreen with Zinc Oxide, Sunscreen & Makeup Primer- All Skin Tones - 100% Mineral Broad Spectrum Sunscreen with Titanium Dioxide & Antioxidant Blend,- 1.4 fl oz.
- $21.99
- $25
- Amazon