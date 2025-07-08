From essentials to trending favorites, Amazon Prime Day 2025 has thousands of deals to shop now.
We're rounding up some of "Good Morning America's" favorite finds that are now on sale for Prime Day, including BISSELL vacuums, vegetable choppers, Swiffer mop kits and mini personal fans.
Don't miss beauty and fashion favorites like Vitamin C serum and Crest Whitestrips plus high-waisted leggings that are under $10.
Need a home refresh? There are discounts on Shark vacuums and highly-rated label makers so you can clean up and get organized throughout the season. Prepare for travel with toiletry bags and luggage and kick back with a pair of noise-cancelling headphones.
Check out all of these deals and more below!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Amazon Prime Day 2025: 'GMA' favorites
Home and kitchen
BLACK+DECKER dustbuster AdvancedClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum
- $41.99
- $69.99
- Amazon
Fashion and beauty
Tech
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones Bluetooth On-Ear Headset with Microphone, Blue
- $38
- $59.99
- Amazon