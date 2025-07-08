Prime Day 2025 is here, and we're rounding up the best deals that are 40% off or more.
Whether you need to update your bedroom sheets or your electronics for back to school, now is the perfect time to grab bestsellers from beloved brands while they're marked down for Prime Day.
To help you make a more informed decision, all the items we've rounded up below start at 40% off or more.
For example, the "GMA" favorite and highly rated Amazon Fire Stick is currently under $30.
Skechers Women's Go, the bestselling women's walking shoe on Amazon with more than 92,000 ratings, is on sale for 54% off, bringing it just under $25.
Shop these Prime Day deals and more below!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Prime Day deals starting at 40% off
Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum with Matrix Clean Navigation
- $297.99
- $599
- Amazon
American Soft Linen Luxury 6 Piece Towel Set, 2 Bath Towels 2 Hand Towels 2 Washcloths, 100% Cotton Turkish Towels for Bathroom, Light Grey Towel Sets
- $39.89
- $79.99
- Amazon
Champion Men's Hoodie, Powerblend, Fleece Men's Hoodie, Comfortable Men's Sweatshirt, Script Logo (Reg. or Big & Tall)
- $22.13
- $55
- Amazon
Vegetable Chopper, Pro Onion Chopper, 14 in 1Multifunctional Food Chopper, Kitchen Vegetable Slicer Dicer Cutter,Veggie Chopper With 8 Blades,Carrot Chopper With Container-kitchen essentials(Grey)
- $17.95
- $32.99
- Amazon
All-new Amazon Echo Spot (2024 release), Smart alarm clock with vibrant sound + Alexa, no visual ads, Black
- $44.99
- $79.99
- Amazon