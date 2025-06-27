The Fourth of July is around the corner, and with it comes fireworks, barbecues and some of the biggest mid-summer sales of the year.
Major retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Wayfair are already dropping early deals across just about every category.
From steep discounts on patio sets and appliances at The Home Depot to markdowns on Shark robot vacuums and mini fans at Amazon, the holiday savings are heating up.
Walmart is offering deals on everyday summer staples, while fashion favorites like J.Crew and Zappos are slashing prices on seasonal apparel and shoes.
Beauty lovers can also score early savings on must-haves like skin care, hair tools and more.
Below, we're rounding up the best early Fourth of July deals to shop now. Make sure to check back often as more sales go live throughout the week.
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
When is the Fourth of July 2025?
This year, the Fourth of July falls on a Friday, giving shoppers a long weekend to take advantage of extended holiday sales. It's the perfect time to stock up on summer essentials or finally snag that big-ticket item you've been eyeing.
When do Fourth of July sales typically begin?
While many major sales go live in the days leading up to the holiday, some retailers launch early-bird discounts as soon as mid-June. That means deals are already rolling out, especially on seasonal items like grills, fans and outdoor furniture.
Are there any early Fourth of July deals available now?
Yes, several top retailers are already offering markdowns. Amazon has early deals on appliances and beauty tools, Walmart is discounting summer home goods, and The Home Depot has slashed prices on outdoor seating and decor.
What kinds of Fourth of July deals should you look out for?
Expect discounts on big-ticket items like mattresses, TVs and kitchen appliances. You'll also find major price drops on summer apparel, swimsuits, sandals and beauty picks, including hair styling tools and viral skin care. Outdoor categories like grills, lawn care and pool accessories are also usually discounted.
Upcoming Fourth of July sales
- Article: Take up to 40% off from June 23 to July 6.
- Ashley: Shop the Stars & Stripes sale now through July 7.
- BaubleBar: Take an extra 50% off sale from June 30 to July 6.
- Bear: Use code JULY4 for 35% off sitewide from June 17 to July 7.
- BioLite: Save on solar string lights, power stations and more from June 27 to July 7.
- Bogg: Select viral Bogg Bags are now 20% off.
- Brooklyn Bedding is offering 25% off sitewide during its early Fourth of July sale.
- CALPAK: Shop up to 60% off sitewide from June 25 to July 9.
- Caraa: Take up to 20% off from July 4-5.
- Caraway: Take 32% off the Celebration Prep Bundle and 36% off the Summer Cookout Bundle from June 26 to July 11.
- <CB2 is offering up to 50% off across numerous categories for the home.
- Cole Haan: Shop 30% off sitewide from June 29 to July 8.
- The Container Store: Shop 25% off online from July 1-6.
- Cozy Earth: Take 35% off with our exclusive code, ABCNEWS, from July 4-11.
- Crane & Canopy: Save up to 70% on bedding and home décor from June 26 to July 6.
- Credo: Spend $125 and receive a 12-piece gift set from July 3-8.
- Delsey Paris: Shop up to 25% off sitewide from June 20 to July 6.
- DSW: Shop the DSW semi-annual clearance sale from June 28 to July 6, featuring deals on brands like adidas, Reebok, Merrell and more.
- Everlane: Shop Everlane's Summer Clearout Sale with up to 50% off now through July 7.
- FUNBOY: Take 25% off all floats and accessories with code FUN25 from June 17 to July 7.
- Helix Sleep: Take 25% off sitewide from June 13 to July 6.
- Hill House Home: Take 20% off select styles with code HAPPY4TH now.
- Homebody: Take 30% off all sofas and sectionals from June 30 to July 7. Use code STAYHOME.
- The Home Depot: Shop the annual Fourth of July savings event from June 19 to July 9.
- Joybird: Now through July 4, save up to 45% on Joybird's sleeper sofas, sectionals, accent chairs, upholstered beds and more, all available in a rainbow of colorways to best fit your space.
- KORA Organics: Take 25% off select products from July 3-7 at Sephora, including the Silky Sun Drops and the Plant Stem Cell Retinol Alternative Moisturizer.
- Lands' End: Take 50% off regular-priced items, 60% off all swim, and 60% off sale and clearance from June 29 to July 7.
- Lowe's: Current Fourth of July deals include savings on appliances, patio furniture and more.
- LSPACE: Take 40% off select styles from June 26 to July 4.
- Lumin will offer 20% off sitewide though July 6.
- Madewell: Shop the end of season sale right now to save up to 60% with code SUMMERTIME.
- Mango: Shop up to 50% off apparel, accessories and more now.
- Mark & Graham: Shop up to 70% off from June 24 to July 6.
- MZ Wallace: Take up to 70% off already discounted styles, including backpacks, totes and more, from July 2-7.
- Naturepedic: Take 20% off with code JULY4 from June 18 to July 9.
- NYDJ: Take an extra 40% off select items from June 27 to July 6.
- perfectwhitetee: Take up to 40% off everyday tees and tanks from July 3-7.
- Purple: Get up to $800 off mattress and base bundles, plus 20% off accessories, including pillows, sheets and more.
- Saks OFF 5TH: Take an extra 25% off select summer must-haves from July 1-6 online. Plus, shop jewelry up to 70% off plus an extra 10% off from June 27 to July 6.
- Shapermint is offering up to 70% during its Anniversary Sale ahead of the holiday.
- Sleep Number: Shop deals on smart beds, sheet sets, bedding furniture and more from June 17 to July 7.
- Splendid: Take 40% off from June 27 to July 6.
Shop July Fourth home and outdoor sales
Frigidaire 25.6-cu ft Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Ice Maker ,Water and Ice Dispenser ( Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Steel ) ENERGY STAR Certified
- $999
- $1399
- Lowe's
Blackstone 4-Burner 36" Omnivore Griddle with Hood and Extendable Side Shelves
- $549.99
- $699.99
- Wayfair
EGO 800 Series Select Cut with Touch Drive 21-in Self Propelled Battery Walk Mower, (1) 56-volt, 7.5 Ah Battery Included
- $599
- $749
- Lowe's
MegaWise 5-in-1 Immersion Hand Blender Set with Variable Speed
- $25.81
- $36.99
- Amazon
Royal Gourmet 6-Burner BBQ Liquid Propane Gas Grill
- $389.99
- $597.50
- The Home Depot
Shop July Fourth beauty and fashion sales
WIHOLL Tops for Women Summer Casual Ruffle Trim Sleeve Square Neck T Shirts
- $12.99
- $25.99
- Amazon
Hanes Essentials Sweatpants, Men's Cotton Jersey Pants with Pockets, 33”
- $13.19 - $14.99
- $21 - $21
- Amazon
Fillmore Vegan Diamond Travel Pouch
- $19.99 - $39
- $49 - $49
- Mark & Graham
Denim Classic Button-Up Shirt in Pinstripe
- $41.99 + Use code SUMMERTIME
- $98
- Madewell
Fitted Halter Graphic Tank and Skort Set for Toddler Girls
- $11.49
- $22.99
- Old Navy
Saks Fifth Avenue 14K Yellow Gold & 9MM Freshwater Pearl Stud Earrings
- $142.50
- $285
- Saks OFF 5TH