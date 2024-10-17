Holiday hosts, get ready! Anthropologie is bringing back its iconic 12 Days of Christmas Dinnerware Collection, and this year's revival comes with a fresh, whimsical twist.
Known for its festive charm, this collection has been a favorite for setting the perfect holiday table since its original debut.
This season, Anthropologie has partnered with Bangkok-based artist Phannapast Taychamaythakool to reimagine the collection.
Her enchanting, storybook-inspired illustrations infuse each piece with magic, making every item feel like a unique work of art. Taychamaythakool's designs capture the essence of the holiday season, blending folklore and tradition with her playful, imaginative style.
Whether you're a long-time fan or new to the collection, Anthropologie’s latest iteration is sure to bring charm and elegance to your holiday celebrations.
Check out the full 12 Days of Christmas Dinnerware Collection for 2024 below.
Check out days 7 though 12 here.