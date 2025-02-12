Are you counting down the days until "The White Lotus" season three premiere? Us, too.
To celebrate the new season, lifestyle travel brand Away worked in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer to bring a small piece of the show design and Thailand to a limited edition travel collection.
The collection encapsulates a Southeast Asian feel with a raffia-inspired texture and custom lotus flower print.
Beyond the iconic lineup of classic suitcases, the brand also released a limited edition Weekender, Poolside Tote, Mini Everywhere Bag and packing cubes that are a must.
"The White Lotus" season three will arrive on Max on Feb. 16. In the meantime, scroll down to shop.
