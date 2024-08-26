Whether you're prepping for back-to-school season or need a great gift, we're rounding up some of the best backpacks and lunch boxes for students of all ages.
"Good Morning America" lifestyle correspondent Lori Bergamotto has found everything from trendy backpacks to innovative lunch boxes for a student's daily routine. The L.L. Bean lunch box, for example, is perfect for those who want to keep their meals fresh and organized, with multiple compartments and a leak-proof seal.
We also have fun, durable backpacks from Pottery Barn Kids, Under Armour, Jansport and more.
Check it all out below!
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok. By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Little kids picks
Mackenzie Lavender Aqua Ombre Sparkle Glitter Water Bottles
- $26.50
- Pottery Barn Kids