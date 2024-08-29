As the new school year approaches, Labor Day sales offer a great opportunity to refresh your child wardrobe.
From iconic GAP denim to and trendy and chic fashion from Janie and Jack, these must-have pieces combine both function and flair.
With all the sales happening right now, it could be easy to feel overwhelmed -- but don't worry: "Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto did all the shopping for you.
Whether you're looking for new ideas or stocking up on basics, these deals below make it easy to find what you need without breaking the bank.
Scroll on to shop!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Gap
GapKids' back-to-school collection features denim, cargo styles and more. Gap's online sale is live now through Sept. 3 and offers 40-60% off select styles, plus 50% off all fleece.
Girls
- Gap's iconic denim jacket for kids is currently on sale.
- Gap's kids cropped polo shirt is under $20.
- The essential GAP vintage sweatshirt is also under $25, making this a back-to-school must have.
Boys
- This boys varsity hoodie is 40% off.
- The boys athletic logo hoodie is also under $30.
Aviator Nation
Aviator Nation's Labor Day weekend sale will run from Aug. 29 through Sept. 2. The entire site will be discounted at 20%, with a curated selection of pieces offered at an even deeper discount.
Lands' End
Lands' End's special back-to-school sale runs from Aug. 29 to Sept. 3. Shoppers can enjoy 40% off sitewide and up to 75% off clearance items.
- Beyond outerwear, Lands' End also has outstanding deals on shorts, Henley shirts and more.
Janie and Jack
Children's fashion brand Janie and Jack's Labor Day Weekend sale gives shoppers 20% off all markdowns -- and you can get free shipping on everything!
Girls
Add a touch of Paris to your child's wardrobe with the studio trench jacket, the portrait perfect dress or wide leg denim.
Boys
For boys, the varsity puffer vest, striped rugby shirt and denim chore jacket will give your child's wardrobe essential pieces to mix and match.
Zappos
A new school year and new shoes are synonymous. Zappos has a bunch of great deals from new boots to sneakers for little and big kids alike.