Bath & Body Works is making a royal statement with its latest launch -- a dazzling Disney Princess collection that brings fairytale magic to everyday self-care.
This collaboration is the brand's largest yet, boasting 85 all-new products inspired by six beloved Disney Princesses.
Fans can immerse themselves in a world of enchanting fragrances available in bestselling formats like fine fragrance mists, body washes, moisturizers, hand sanitizers and signature three-wick candles. With prices ranging from an affordable $2 to $100, there's something for every Disney lover.
Bath & Body Works rewards program members can get early access to shop the collection online on February 11 and 12. The collection will be available in stores and online to all starting February 16, 2025.
Whether you're stocking up on princess-inspired scents or treating yourself to a little nostalgia, this collection promises to bring a touch of Disney magic to your beauty routine.
Check out a few favorites from the collection below!
Belle Adjustable Wallflowers Scent Control Nightlight
- $19.95
- Bath & Body Works
Cinderella Adjustable Wallflowers Scent Control Nightlight
- $19.95
- Bath & Body Works