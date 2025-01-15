Valentine's Day is all about romance, and what's more romantic than candlelight?
Whether you're setting up a special date night for two or setting the table for a Galentine's dinner to remember, we've rounded up the perfect candles and candle holders to help you illuminate the occasion.
The options here range from the sophisticated and chic -- like Apotheke's delectable Bitter Cherry candles -- to the kitschy, cute Valentine mood you'll find with picks like the 4EVER SWEET 3-wick candle from Bath & Body Works.
Yankee Candle's ever-popular favorites include the Fresh Cut Roses and Black Cherry scents, plus they're currently having a buy one, get one 50% off sale so you can stock up on all of your must-haves from the brand.
There are also plenty of candle holders you can use to boost the mood, such as the stunning heart-shaped cut glass candlestick from Anthropologie or the pink candle lantern that adds a feminine touch to your decor year-round.
Keep scrolling to shop these Valentine's Day candles and more!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Candles for your valentine
Valentine's Day candle holders
Celebrate Together Valentine's Day Pink Blown Glass Heart Taper Candle Holder
- $12.99
- Kohl's