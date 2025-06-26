Here at "Good Morning America," new beauty launches and sales are always coming across our desks. Skin care, hair care, makeup, fragrances and more -- you name it, we're on top of what's new and what's worth your time and money.
Below, we're highlighting new and notable launches we think you'll like, as well as bestselling beauty products on sale, so you can stock up now and save.
Whether you're in the market for a new batch of skin-firming serums, on the hunt for healthier hair or just looking to browse, keep reading! Make sure to check back as we update this article with more weekly top picks.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
New and notable beauty launches
- Looking for outrageously nice-smelling hair that's healthy, hydrated and tamed even in the brutal heat? Try milk_shake, a brand dedicated to crafting hair products so delectable you'll wish you could eat them. The Incredible Milk 12 Effects leave-in treatment is a lifesaver for parched strands, and multiple shampoo and conditioner formulations address issues like reducing brass in blondes and protecting your hair color to extend the time between salon visits.
- Lumene is a Nordic brand of skin care and cosmetics that's all about radiance, as exemplified by must-haves like the Invisible Illumination liquid bronzer and the Instant Glow serum.
- Maria Nila's Shaping Heat Spray protects your hair before heat styling and helps it keep its shape, offering all-day style without making your hair feel crunchy, sticky or gross -- it's a summertime miracle.
- Lys Beauty recently launched a series of finishing powders that work beautifully as a bronzer/highlighter combo. Sweep over your cheeks, the bridge of your nose and forehead for a sun-kissed glow that lasts all day.
- OneSize by Patrick Starrr launched a mattifying sunscreen makeup setting spray for summer that is a must have.
- Fan-favorite brand Tatcha launched a new Dewy Milk Moisturizer this week that offers what the brand describes as "a unique liquid-luxe texture that melts into skin like silk."
- Tarte cosmetics and Dunkin' teamed up to drop a collab of limited-edition lip plumpers inspired by the flavors of Dunkin' Refreshers.
- Earlier in June, Bath & Body Works was honored with a Consumer Choice award for its Platinum fragrance that contains fresh notes of bergamot, silver blooms and a touch of musky patchouli. Try it if you're looking to mix up your summer fragrance selection with citrus twist that's still rich, heady and ideal for a night out after a beach day. The brand is also offering a buy three, get one free deal right now, so you can treat yourself and pick up something for the man in your life, like the brand's delectable scent Handsome, available in body mists, cologne, body wash and more.
- Bliss has two new skin care products now available at Bliss and Amazon: the Bright Idea Brightening Toner Pads with Vitamin C and the Clear Genius Clarifying Gel Moisturizer with Clarity 5 Complex.
- There's a new Sol de Janeiro lotion in town: the Body Badalada Vitamin Infused Lotion for hydrated, soft skin.
- Lake & Skye, a fragrance brand, debuted The Numerology Collection, featuring hair and body mists to lift your mood.
- Jen Atkin's Ouai dropped its new Super Dry Shampoo in two fragrances: Melrose Place and Cape Town. The brand recommends spraying it on dry hair and using your fingers or a brush to work it in on days when you want to skip washing your hair.
- Newly launched skin care line Saint Crewe was designed with younger and sensitive skin in mind, eschewing harsher anti-aging ingredients for lighter, glow-focused products that offer hydration without the heaviness. Third-party clinical testing and dermatologist input were carefully used while creating the formulations, leading to a simple, effective series of products that work great for the summer on oily, breakout-prone skin that still needs a moisture boost.
Lumene Invisible Illumination Instant Beauty Glow Serum - Sheer-Coverage Face Makeup + Brightening Serum - Infused with Nordic Algae and Vitamin E for Instant Radiance - Universal Deep (30ml)
- $25
- $39
- Amazon
Maria Nila, Shaping Heat Spray 250 ml, Hold 2/5, Protects Hair when Using Heating Tools & Provides Hold, 100% Vegan & Sulfate/Paraben free
- $32.50
- Amazon
ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr On 'Til Dawn Mattifying Sunscreen Makeup Setting Spray SPF 28
- $39
- Sephora
PaintLab Press-On Nails Manicure Kit, Tortie - Almond, 24-Piece Set, Long-Lasting Fake Nails with Glue, File, Prep Pad & Cuticle Stick
- $15.99
- Amazon
Beekman 1802 Bloom Face Cream, Goat Milk Moisturizer - Hydrates, Nourishes & Restores Skin Barrier - Infused with Epsom Salt & Niacinamide - Safe for All Skin Types - Fragrance-Free, Cruelty-Free
- $54
- Amazon
Salon Perfect Artificial Fake Press-ons, 255 Glazed Peach French Tip, Short Round Squoval, File and Glue Included, 30 Nails
- $6.94
- Walmart
Beauty products on sale now
Stock up on your summer beauty products now, before the sun really starts scorching us, with deals on items from brands like Brooke Shields' Commence, which is now offering 20% off a limited edition set of products meant to protect your tresses from heat, UV damage and fading, while offering weightless hydration and shine.
Other favorites on sale include the popular TruSkin Vitamin C Super Serum, Tower 28's Bronzino Illuminating Cream Bronzer and Herbivore Botanicals Moon Dew.
Herbivore Botanicals Moon Dew 1% Bakuchiol + Peptides Retinol Alternative Eye Cream
- $34
- $48
- Credo Beauty
TruSkin Vitamin C Super Serum - Niacinamide, Retinol, Hyaluronic & Salicylic Acid - All-in-One Anti Aging Serum for Face – Improve Appearance of Dark Spots, Firmness for Brighter Looking Skin, 1 Fl Oz
- $24.79
- $29.95
- Amazon
Banana Boat Sport Kids Sunscreen Spray SPF 50, Twin Pack | Spray Sunscreen for Kids, Childrens Sunblock SPF 50, Oxybenzone-Free, 6oz each
- $13.97
- $21.99
- Amazon