In today's tech-driven world, the debate over when and how to introduce children to technology is a hot topic among parents. While smartphones are often seen as the go-to device for staying connected, many parents are now considering smartwatches as a more suitable alternative for their kids.
Julie Lause, a family tech expert, educator and mom who creates online resources to help parents, suggests that "if you're delaying a smartphone for your kids, a kid-safe smartwatch is a great option. It keeps you connected, allows you to see their location, and gives you peace of mind they're safe."
Why choose a smartwatch for you child?
Smartwatches designed specifically for children come equipped with features that prioritize safety, communication and health monitoring, without the distractions and risks associated with smartphones.
"Watches made for adults aren't 100% safe for kids," Lause explained. "They come with distractions like notifications, the internet and games, and parents have to be extremely vigilant to age-gate the device for children. If you want to give your kids a (mostly) offline childhood but stay connected, get a watch that is specifically made for kids."
These devices allow parents to track their child's location, set safe zones, and stay in touch through calls and messages, making them a practical choice for families.
Encouraging independence
Lause emphasized the benefits of this approach, stating, "The bonus benefit? Because they're connected to you, parents can allow their children gradually more independence in the real world. Shopping in a different part of the store, venturing ahead on a walk, taking public transportation to school and going to the grocery store with your list -- all of that is possible, and you know your child is safe from the internet and the dangers that happen there."
Lause said she believes kids crave independence and autonomy in the real world, and a kid-safe smartwatch can provide that in a secure and controlled manner. "They'll accept an online life that gives them the freedom they're craving," she says, "but it's full of dangers that kids cannot keep themselves safe from. What's better is real-world independence and age-gated experiences with tech. A kid-safe watch is the best way to do that."
If you're considering a smartwatch for your child, take a look at some popular picks below.
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok. By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
JrTrack 3 Smart Watch for Kids by COSMO
The JrTrack 3 is designed with safety and connectivity in mind. It features GPS tracking, safe zones and SOS alerts, ensuring parents can keep an eye on their child's whereabouts at all times. With calling and messaging capabilities, kids can easily stay in touch with their parents.
- $64.99
- $129.99
- Amazon
Fitbit Google Ace LTE
The Fitbit Ace LTE encourages kids to stay active while keeping them connected. It includes in-app calling and messaging, GPS tracking and fitness tracking features. The watch motivates kids to reach their fitness goals with fun challenges and rewards.
- $227.29
- Amazon
Garmin Bounce
Garmin Bounce is a versatile smartwatch for kids that combines safety features with interactive activities. It offers GPS tracking, chore management and fitness tracking, making it a great tool for parents to encourage healthy habits and responsibility in their children.
- $159.99
- Amazon
TickTalk5 Cellular Kids Smart Watch
This smartwatch provides excellent nationwide 4G network connectivity with no activation or cancellation fees, making it a reliable and versatile choice for parents and kids alike.
- $159.99
- Amazon
VTech KidiZoom Smartwatch
The VTech KidiZoom Smartwatch DX3 is a fun and educational smartwatch designed specifically for younger kids, offering a range of interactive features. However, it's important to note that the DX3 does not support iOS, Android or GPS functionality.
- $47.49
- $59.99
- Amazon
Apple Watch SE
Although not specifically designed for kids, the Apple Watch SE is a versatile option that offers a wide range of features. With Family Setup, parents can set up and manage the watch for their child, including setting schooltime mode, GPS tracking and communication limits. It also offers fitness tracking, educational apps and more.
- $189
- $249
- Amazon