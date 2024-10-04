An essential part of a woman's wardrobe is a bra but searching for the right one for you is not an easy task.
Whether you’re looking for comfort, support, or style, the right bra can make all the difference.
With so many options on the market, Lifestyle Contributor, Lori Bergamotto is helping to round up some of her top finds.
October, being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, also reminds us of the importance of taking care of our breast health.
As you shop for the perfect bra from full coverage to sports bras it’s a great time to check for brands that give back to breast cancer organizations.
Scroll on to check out our picks.
For everyday
The Third Love bra is a great everyday bra that combines comfort, versatility, and support, making it perfect for all-day wear under any outfit. In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, ThirdLove has launched a special collection featuring pink bras and underwear, donating $1 (up to $10,000) for every item sold to Living Beyond Breast Cancer, a nonprofit providing vital support to those affected by the disease.
For full coverage
This full-coverage bra from the Spanxsmooth line offers complete support and shaping, ensuring you feel secure and confident without sacrificing comfort.
For large bust
If you have a larger size bust finding comfort and support could be challenging. This bra from Amazon is designed to provide maximum support, bras for large busts help reduce strain while offering lift and a flattering shape.
Vanity Fair Women's Beauty Back Smoothing Minimizer Bra, Minimizes Bust Line up to 1.5", Non Padded Cups up to H
- $24.99
- $50
- Amazon
Sports bras
These top sports bra from Amazon minimize movement and impact, keeping you comfortable and supported during any workout.
FITTIN Racerback Sports Bras for Women - Padded Seamless High Impact Support for Yoga Gym Workout Fitness
- $29.99
- Amazon
Posture Bra
The Power Bra by Forme is an FDA-registered posture correcting bra designed to immediately improve your upper body alignment and body foundation. You can even see Taylor Swift wearing Forme's posture-correcting sports bra while rehearsing for the Eras Tour!
Best push-up
This push-up bra enhances your natural shape by adding lift and creating a flattering, more defined cleavage.
Bali Women's Underwire, One Smooth U Ultra Light T-shirt, Convertible Bra
- $19.94
- $48
- Amazon
Best strapless
A reliable strapless bra that stays in place while offering support and lift is un matched and this Wacoal bra from Amazon does just that.
Best for sleep
When you want something to sleep in going for a soft and wire-free, bra or bralette offers light support and maximum comfort.