If coffee is your love language, then investing in a coffee maker that will make your morning routine more efficient might be a strong choice.

There is simply nothing like waking up to the smell of piping hot coffee, and with the Cuisinart 12-cup programmable coffeemaker, that can become your everyday routine.

If you happen to be a commuter who takes their coffee on the go, the single serve Keurig could be another option to explore.

No matter your budget or need, we rounded up 11 highly-rated coffee makers on the market right now.

Scroll on to check it out.

Single serve and travel coffee makers

Mr. Coffee 5-Cup Mini Brew Switch Coffee Maker
Mr. Coffee 5-Cup Mini Brew Switch Coffee Maker

Price: $19.99   From: Amazon

Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker

Price: $165 13% SavingsAmazon

Original: $189.99
WACACO Portable Espresso Machine
WACACO Portable Espresso Machine

Price: $54.90   From: Amazon

Programmable coffee makers

Cuisinart Brew Central 12-Cup Programmable Coffeemaker
Cuisinart Brew Central 12-Cup Programmable Coffeemaker

Price: $99.95   From: Amazon

Ninja Programmable XL 14-Cup Coffee Maker PRO
Ninja Programmable XL 14-Cup Coffee Maker PRO

Price: $79.99 20% SavingsAmazon

Original: $99.99
Mr. Coffee 10 Cup Thermal Programmable Coffeemaker
Mr. Coffee 10 Cup Thermal Programmable Coffeemaker

Price: $79.99   From: Amazon

Percolator and French press

Cuisinart Classic 12-Cup Electric Percolator
Cuisinart Classic 12-Cup Electric Percolator

Price: $79.99 11% SavingsKohl's

Original: $89.99
Utopia Kitchen 34 Ounce French Press Espresso and Tea Maker with Triple Filters
Utopia Kitchen 34 Ounce French Press Espresso and Tea Maker with Triple Filters

Price: $18.99 5% SavingsAmazon

Original: $19.99
Speciality coffee and espresso machines

Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine
Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine

Price: $189.05 29% SavingsAmazon

Original: $269
Ninja DualBrew Pro Specialty Coffee System
Ninja DualBrew Pro Specialty Coffee System

Price: $229.99 8% SavingsKohl's

Original: $249.99
One pot coffee maker

Mr. Coffee Coffee Maker with Auto Pause and Glass Carafe
Mr. Coffee Coffee Maker with Auto Pause and Glass Carafe

Price: $30.99 11% SavingsAmazon

Original: $34.99
