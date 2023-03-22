If coffee is your love language, then investing in a coffee maker that will make your morning routine more efficient might be a strong choice.

There is simply nothing like waking up to the smell of piping hot coffee, and with the Cuisinart 12-cup programmable coffeemaker, that can become your everyday routine.

If you happen to be a commuter who takes their coffee on the go, the single serve Keurig could be another option to explore.

No matter your budget or need, we rounded up 11 highly-rated coffee makers on the market right now that you'll be sure to love a latte.

Single serve and travel coffee makers

Amazon Mr. Coffee 5-Cup Mini Brew Switch Coffee Maker Price: $19.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker Price : $165 • 13% Savings Amazon Original: $189.99 Shop Now

Programmable coffee makers

Amazon Ninja Programmable XL 14-Cup Coffee Maker PRO Price : $79.99 • 20% Savings Amazon Original: $99.99 Shop Now

Amazon Mr. Coffee 10 Cup Thermal Programmable Coffeemaker Price: $79.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Percolator and French press

Kohl's Cuisinart Classic 12-Cup Electric Percolator Price : $79.99 • 11% Savings Kohl's Original: $89.99 Shop Now

Amazon Utopia Kitchen 34 Ounce French Press Espresso and Tea Maker with Triple Filters Price : $18.99 • 5% Savings Amazon Original: $19.99 Shop Now

Speciality coffee and espresso machines

Amazon Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine Price : $189.05 • 29% Savings Amazon Original: $269 Shop Now

Kohl's Ninja DualBrew Pro Specialty Coffee System Price : $229.99 • 8% Savings Kohl's Original: $249.99 Shop Now

One pot coffee maker

