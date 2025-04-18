If you're looking to refresh your wardrobe without the commitment and on a budget, we've got you covered.
The Right Stuff is rounding up all of the best clothing and accessory rental services that let you wear what you love, without buying things outright.
From Rent the Runway and Nuuly to Vivrelle, Switch and even The Black Tux, these options make fashion more flexible -- and, of course, fun. Renting instead of buying is a also a sustainable choice—especially during Earth Month—helping you reduce waste, extend the life of fashion and make more mindful style decisions.
Plus, we've locked in some exclusive discount codes to make your choice that much easier. Scroll down to check it all out.
High end rental: Rent the Runway
Rent the Runway gives you access to designer clothing for every occasion, from everyday styles to event-ready pieces, all available to rent on a flexible membership plan.
Rent the Runway Membership + Use code RTRGMA50 for 50% off your first month
- $47 - $72
- $94 - $144
- Rent the Runway
Trendy: NUULY
Nuuly offers a curated mix of trendy, everyday fashion from brands like Free People, Anthropologie and Levi's, letting you rent six styles a month.
NUULY Membership + Use code gma1515 for $15 off subscription fees valid for one full month
- $98
- NUULY
For accessoires: Vivrelle
Vivrelle is a luxury handbag and accessory rental service that lets you borrow designer pieces like Chanel, Dior, and Gucci -- perfect for elevating your look without the splurge.
Vivrelle Membership + Use code GMA503 for 50% off a 3 month membership
- $45 to $309
- Vivrelle
For men: The Black Tux
The Black Tux simplifies formalwear with sleek suit and tuxedo rentals delivered to your door, tailored for weddings, galas and big events.
The Black Tux + Use code GOODMORNING for 20% off your rental
- $234
- The Black Tux
Switch
Switch is a rental membership that gives you rotating access to designer bags and more.
Switch Membership + Use GMA50 for 50% off the first 3 months of any monthly membership
- $49
- Switch