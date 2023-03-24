Long gone are the days of bringing your lunch to work in a brown paper bag. Hello, stylish lunch bags.

Bringing your lunch to work is a great way to make healthier food decisions as well as save a little extra money.

To get a little more insight on how to figure out which lunch bag might be right for you "Good Morning America" tapped Ali Kaminetsky, founder of Modern Picnic, to share some expert advice.

"When it comes to investing in a lunch bag like Modern Picnic, it is so important to keep functionality in mind, and what will work best when it comes to your day-to-day life," Kaminetsky said. "When considering which product works best for you, it is important to understand your meal prep needs. For instance, if you just bring a lunch to work with you, The Luncher would be perfect. However, if you need something that can fit multiple meals, The Large Luncher or The Tote might be a better fit."

As professionals continue to find ways to explore styles where fashion meets function, the stylish lunch bag is no exception to this rule.

"I love how all of our products are so multifunctional in that I can wear it as a lunchbox but also a regular handbag!" she said. "Especially being so on the go, having the flexibility to bring my Modern Picnic bag with me from work, to events, to dinner, the gym or anywhere and knowing that no one would know that I have food inside is key."

Scroll on to shop some of our top picks.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

Amazon Weitars Lunch Bag for Women Work Price: $26.98 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Macy's New Kichirou Insulated Lunch Bag Price : $41.30 • 30% Savings Macy's Original: $59 Shop Now

Amazon Aosbos Lunch Bag Women Insulated Thermal Lunch Box Price: $16.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Bloomingdales Alessi Food à Porter Lunch Box Price: $80 • From: Bloomingdales Shop Now