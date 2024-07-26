As the summer sun shines bright, it's the perfect time to refresh your fitness gear with equipment that keeps you active and motivated.
Lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto has scoured the market to bring you the best picks for summer workout essentials, ensuring you have the top gear for all your fitness needs.
From durable weights and high-performance tennis rackets to cutting-edge cycling shoes, discover the top pieces that will elevate your summer workouts.
Get ready to enhance your fitness routine with these must-have additions to your athletic collection!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Track and Field
Table tennis
Gymnastics
Indoor tennis
Cycle
Weight-lifting
Swim
Aegend Swim Goggles, 2 Pack Swimming Goggles No Leaking Adult Men Women Youth
- $13.98
- $15.99
- Amazon
Cycling outdoors
Badmiton
Badminton Set with 4 Paddle Ball Rackets,Yard Camping Games for Teens
- $29.99 to $27.99
- Amazon