Eye protection is a year-round concern, so don't slack on wearing sunglasses just because the skies are gray!
To help you find a cool new pair, we've rounded up a selection of bestselling sunglasses from from popular, established brands and lesser-known names in the eyewear industry that we think you should know, then we separated them by price point so you can shop these picks no matter your budget.
One current standout is the Vontelle x DEEMED collection, a style created with "A Different World" actor Kadeem Hardison whose character on the show, Dwayne Wayne, was known for his cool flip-up shades. The style promises a "blend of nostalgia, quality craftsmanship and a collaborative vision," all with an aviator shape that stands the test of time.
For the more budget-conscious shopper, we've selected several picks under $20, including bestselling Amazon picks and a super trendy style from Urban Outfitters that you look far more pricey than they are.
Those looking to splurge on the coolest sunglasses money can buy will love the luxurious look, feel and technical capability of the Chamelo Aura shades that cycle through four different lens tints with the tap of a tiny node on the right arm -- they're wearable magic that will leave onlookers speechless.
Plenty of selections for men and women are included, as well as plenty of unisex styles that are strong, protective and perfect for blocking out harmful rays in every season.
Whatever your style or budget when it comes to sunglasses, keep scrolling to shop!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
$20 and under
BUTABY Rectangle Sunglasses for Women
- $15.99
- Amazon
Harley Aviator Sunglasses
- $15
- Urban Outfitters
SOJOS Retro Aviator Sunglasses
- $12.74
- $19.99
- Amazon
SOJOS Polarized Sunglasses for Women and Men
- $14.99
- $17.99
- Amazon
$50 and under
Maldives Polarized Acetate Sunglasses
- $50
- Quince
Patricia Nash bianca black grey sunglasses
- $49
- $88
- DIFF Eyewear
Muse Sloane
- $29
- $88
$100 and under
Coastal X2
- $59
- Blenders
Pit Viper The Original Sunglasses Wide Fit
- $99.69
- Amazon
Afterhours
- $65
- Quay
Madewell Layton Sunglasses
- $75
- Madewell
Splurge
Clip On Flip Up Sunglasses in Metal Lightweight Aviator Frame - w/Magnetic Clip-On Technology
- $189
- Amazon
Sterling Vintage-inspired round sunglasses
- $239
- Revo
Aura
- $385
- Chamelo Eyewear
Chelsea Oversized Cat Eye
- $249
- Revo
Ray-Ban Women's Rb4101 Jackie Ohh Butterfly Sunglasses
- $180
- Amazon
Warby Parker Duncan
- $145
- Warby Parker