"Good Morning America" lifestyle correspondent Lori Bergamotto has found everything from iPads and Apple accessories to portable chargers and sleep headphones for a teen's daily routine. The iWALK portable charger, for example, is ideal for those who are always on their phone and need extra battery on the go.
We also have wireless Bluetooth headphones and a printer from Walmart, a laptop desk for homework on the couch and more.
And you may want to consider a membership to Amazon Prime Student. They get all of the benefits of Amazon Prime -- free Prime delivery, access to streaming and digital benefits, select grocery discounts and more -- but at half the cost of a Prime subscription.
iPads
The iPad Pro and iPad Air are two great iPad options for teens. You can even engrave them for free for a personalized touch.
Apple Pencil
"Apple Pencil Pro adds even more magical capabilities to help bring your ideas to life," Apple's website explains. "Advanced features like squeeze, barrel roll, and haptic feedback make marking up, taking notes, and creating a masterpiece more intuitive than ever."
Earbuds
Cancel out the noise with these Anker earbuds. You can also "enable transparency mode to let in ambient sounds" or jam out to your favorite music playlists.
Printer
Print, scan and make copies with this wireless all-in-one printer under $50 from Walmart. Plus, it operates with wireless Bluetooth technology, so you can print from your laptop, tablet or smartphone.
Portable charger
Pack a portable charger for work, school and beyond. This one is currently on sale for just $20 on Amazon and it's available in five colors.
Sleep headphones
Pair these sleeping headphones with a smartphone or tablet. They are made with "premium memory foam" and a silk lining, making them both lightweight and breathable, according to Amazon.
Laptop desk
Studying at your desk can be very draining, and sometimes, you need a change of scenery. The Slendor laptop desk will help you study from almost anywhere from your bed to the living room and even outdoors!
Dry-erase board
Do you have an array of sticky note reminders just piling up at your desk? Amazon's acrylic dry-erase board with a light-up stand is a fun and creative way to write down important reminders. Not only does it have a chic, modern look, it also has a soft moody glow coming from its advanced LED beads that are energy-saving.
Reading light
Late night studying? Or deep into your favorite book? The Glocusent book light is perfect for reading in bed and is roommate-friendly. You can adjust to all your reading needs with an array of different light settings. Since the book light wraps around your neck, you can have a hands-free experience.
