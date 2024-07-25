As the new school year approaches, it's time to start thinking about the tech essentials that will help students succeed.
Whether it's the power of an Apple MacBook Air, the versatility of an iPad Air or the immersive sound of Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones, these devices are designed to meet the demands of modern education.
As you prepare for the new school year, consider investing in these top tech products to ensure a successful and productive year ahead. From powerful laptops to wireless headphones, the right gear can make a big difference in productivity and learning.
Below, shop our roundup of back-to-school tech for 2024, including the latest from Apple and other top brands.
Laptops
Apple 2024 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop
When it comes to laptops, the Apple MacBook Air remains a top choice for students. The 2024 model, powered by the M2 chip, offers exceptional performance, impressive battery life, and a sleek, lightweight design that's perfect for carrying between classes. With a vibrant Retina display and a comfortable keyboard, it's ideal for everything from note-taking to video editing.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5
For those who prefer Windows, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is a stellar option. It combines a stylish, slim design with robust performance and a touch-screen display. The Surface Laptop 5 is perfect for multitasking, with the latest Intel processors ensuring smooth operation for both schoolwork and entertainment.
Tablets
Apple iPad Air 11-inch
The 2024 iPad Air is a versatile tool for students. It's powerful enough to handle demanding apps and multitasking while remaining portable and easy to use. Pair it with the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard, and it can replace a traditional laptop for many students. The iPad Air's extensive app ecosystem makes it perfect for both study and relaxation.
Samsung Galaxy Tab
For students looking for a high-performance Android tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab is a top contender. With its vibrant display, powerful processor, and S Pen support, it's an excellent tool for taking notes, drawing and multitasking. It's perfect for students who need a versatile device that can handle a variety of tasks.
Headphones
Apple AirPods Pro
For students needing high-quality, reliable headphones, the Apple AirPods Pro are hard to beat. With active noise cancellation, these wireless earbuds help create a focused study environment, whether in the library or a coffee shop. The improved sound quality and comfortable fit make them perfect for listening to lectures, music or podcasts.
Sony WH-1000XM5 Noise Canceling Headphones
Sony's WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones offer excellent sound quality and noise cancellation, making them a great alternative to the AirPods Pro for those who prefer over-ear headphones. They provide up to 30 hours of battery life and quick charging, which is ideal for long study sessions or commutes.
Tech accessories
Logitech Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard
This Logitech keyboard is a versatile and compact Bluetooth keyboard that can connect to multiple devices, including tablets, phones and computers. Its portability and ease of switching between devices make it a fantastic tool for students who use multiple gadgets for their studies.
HP ENVY Wireless Color Inkjet Printer
An all-in-one printer is an essential tool for students who need to print assignments, scan documents and make copies. The HP Envy 6055e offers reliable performance and is easy to use, making it perfect for both home and dorm use. With HP+ smart features, students can print from virtually anywhere and get automatic ink delivery.
Apple Pencil
The Apple Pencil is a must-have tool for anyone using an iPad Pro or iPad Air for creative or academic purposes. Designed to deliver a seamless and intuitive user experience, this stylus is perfect for drawing, sketching, note-taking and marking up documents.
