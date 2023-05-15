When it comes to having your makeup last all day, a waterproof mascara can make or break your look.
"A waterproof mascara is a long-wearing formula that won’t smudge, run or flake when it meets water, tears or sweat," Sara Wren, Milk Makeup’s Global Director of Artistry, told "Good Morning America."
"Waterproof is essential for vacation, weddings and really anytime you feel you need a super-long wearing mascara," Wren added.
And with all of your upcoming summer activities, waterproof mascara is a great addition to your makeup bag.
Scroll down to shop our picks by price point.
$5 and under
essence Makeup’s Lash Like A Boss Instant Volume & Length Waterproof Mascara
Price: $4.99 • From: Amazon
