When it comes to having your makeup last all day, a waterproof mascara can make or break your look.

"A waterproof mascara is a long-wearing formula that won’t smudge, run or flake when it meets water, tears or sweat," Sara Wren, Milk Makeup’s Global Director of Artistry, told "Good Morning America."

"Waterproof is essential for vacation, weddings and really anytime you feel you need a super-long wearing mascara," Wren added.

And with all of your upcoming summer activities, waterproof mascara is a great addition to your makeup bag.

Scroll down to shop our picks by price point.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

$5 and under

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
essence Makeup’s Lash Like A Boss Instant Volume & Length Waterproof Mascara
essence

essence Makeup’s Lash Like A Boss Instant Volume & Length Waterproof Mascara

Price: $4.99   From: Amazon

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
L’Oreal Paris Makeup Voluminous Original Volume Building Waterproof Mascara
L’Oreal

L’Oreal Paris Makeup Voluminous Original Volume Building Waterproof Mascara

Sale: $4.11 62% SavingsAmazon

Original: $10.99
Shop Now
Editor's Picks

$15 and under

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Maybelline New York Volum&#39; Express Colossal Waterproof Mascara Makeup, Volumizing, Glam Black
Amazon

Maybelline New York Volum' Express Colossal Waterproof Mascara Makeup, Volumizing, Glam Black

Price: $6.72 32% SavingsAmazon

Original: $9.99
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Maybelline New York The Falsies Lash Lift Waterproof Mascara Volumizing, Lengthening, Lifting, Curling, Multiplying, Eye Makeup, Brownish Black
Amazon

Maybelline New York The Falsies Lash Lift Waterproof Mascara Volumizing, Lengthening, Lifting, Curling, Multiplying, Eye Makeup, Brownish Black

Price: $9.97 16% SavingsAmazon

Original: $11.99
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
COVERGIRL Lash Blast Clean Volume Mascara Pack of, Black Brown, 1 Count
Amazon

COVERGIRL Lash Blast Clean Volume Mascara Pack of, Black Brown, 1 Count

Price: $7.75 40% SavingsAmazon

Original: $12.99
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
L&#39;Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Waterproof Mascara, Blackest Black
Amazon

L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Waterproof Mascara, Blackest Black

Price: $7.33 43% SavingsAmazon

Original: $12.99
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
L'Oréal Telescopic Lift Waterproof Mascara
L'Oréal

L'Oréal Telescopic Lift Waterproof Mascara

Price: $14.99   From: Ulta

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
L'Oreal Age Perfect Waterproof
L'Oreal

L'Oreal Age Perfect Waterproof

Sale: $9.97 23% SavingsAmazon

Original: $12.99
Shop Now

$25 and under

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Clinique High Impact Mascara
Ulta

Clinique High Impact Mascara

Price: $25   From: Ulta

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Tarte lights, camera, splashes waterproof mascara
Tarte

Tarte lights, camera, splashes waterproof mascara

Price: $25   From: Tarte

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Jason Wu Beauty Hot Fluff Lash water-resistant mascara
Jason Wu Beauty

Jason Wu Beauty Hot Fluff Lash water-resistant mascara

Price: $18   From: Jason Wu Beauty

Shop Now

$30 and under

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Lancôme Lash Idôle Lash-Lifting &#38; Volumizing Waterproof Mascara
Sephora

Lancôme Lash Idôle Lash-Lifting & Volumizing Waterproof Mascara

Price: $30   From: Sephora

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Urban Decay Cosmetics Perversion Volumizing Mascara
Ulta

Urban Decay Cosmetics Perversion Volumizing Mascara

Price: $28   From: Ulta

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
MILK MAKEUP Waterproof RISE Lifting + Lengthening Mascara
MILK MAKEUP

MILK MAKEUP Waterproof RISE Lifting + Lengthening Mascara

Price: $28   From: Sephora

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Ere Perez Avocado Waterproof Mascara
Ere Perez

Ere Perez Avocado Waterproof Mascara

Price: $28   From: Credo

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Too Faced Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara
Too Faced

Too Faced Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara

Price: $28   From: Too Faced

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
IT Cosmetics Superhero Volumizing Waterproof Mascara
IT Cosmetics

IT Cosmetics Superhero Volumizing Waterproof Mascara

Price: $28   From: Sephora

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
M·A·CStack Waterproof Mascara
MAC Cosmetics

M·A·CStack Waterproof Mascara

Price: $28   From: MAC Cosmetics

Shop Now