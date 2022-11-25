Black Friday is a great time to buy a new vacuum with prices slashed as much as 60% off.
Whether you are in the market for a stick, robot or upright, there are plenty of deals to shop.
Scroll on to check out our picks you can add to your cart now!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Dyson
Dyson V8 Absolute vacuum
Sale: $279.99 • 44% SavingsDysonOriginal: $499.99
Powerful and lightweight for quick cleaning without the cord. Now with the latest hair de-tangling technology.
Dyson V15 Detect
Sale: $649.99 • 13% SavingsDysonOriginal: $749.99
Dyson's most powerful, most intelligent cordless vacuum. With laser illumination.
Dyson V10 Absolute Cordless Vacuum
Sale: $399.99 • 33% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $599.99
The most powerful suction of any cord-free vacuum. Tested to ASTM F558 against cord-free stick market. Up to 60 minutes run time when using a non-motorized tool.
Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra Upright Vacuum
Sale: $399 • 20% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $499.99
The Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra deep cleans your whole home -- and your pet. The vacuum tackles tough tasks easily, making it ideal for pet owners and parents.
Bissell
Bissell Pet Pro Portable Carpet Deep Cleaner
Sale: $144.79 • 12% SavingsWayfairOriginal: $164.79
This compact, 13-pound machine is easy to take to hard-to-reach areas, so you can remove spots and stains from carpets, area rugs, stairs, upholstery, auto interiors, and similar soft surfaces.
Bissell PowerClean Bagless Wet and Dry Vacuum
Sale: $55.99 • 60% SavingsWayfairOriginal: $140
The BISSELL PowerClean Auto Wet + Dry Vac is the perfect multi-function vacuum for professional results in and out of the home.
Tineco
Tineco S10 Cordless Smart Stick Vacuum
Sale: $118 • 60% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $299
Replace your corded vacuum with the new lightweight and cordless Tineco S10 Cordless Smart Stick Vacuum Cleaner.
Tineco iFloor 3 Complete Vacuum Mop in White
Sale: $199.99 • 42% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $349.99
Tineco's iFloor 3 Complete Vacuum Mop vacuums and mops in one step, leaving you with shiny, clean floors.
iRobot
Wi-Fi Connected Roomba i1+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
Sale: $288 • 45% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $529.99
EMPTIES ON ITS OWN -- Forget about vacuuming for months at a time with the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal that allows the i1+ to empty itself for up to 60 days.
iRobot Roomba i1 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum
Sale: $179.76 • 23% SavingsKohl'sOriginal: $234.99
Your busy home comes up with new messes every day. But there's no need to worry: the Roomba i1 robot vacuum's 3-Stage Cleaning System is ready for whatever life has in store.
Shark
Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum
Sale: $99.95 • 47% SavingsMacy'sOriginal: $189.95
With just the touch of a button, detach the pod to clean above the floor. Features Anti-Allergen Complete Seal Technology and a HEPA filter to trap dust and allergens.
Shark VACMOP Pro Cordless Hard Floor Vacuum Mop
Sale: $59.95 • 40% SavingsMacy'sOriginal: $99.95
Shark VACMOP Pro cordless hard floor system uses an innovative all-in-one disposable pad to vacuum and lock away debris other pads push around, and then to spray mop tough messes. Just toss the pad with one click when finished!