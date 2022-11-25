Black Friday is a great time to buy a new vacuum with prices slashed as much as 60% off.

Whether you are in the market for a stick, robot or upright, there are plenty of deals to shop.

Scroll on to check out our picks you can add to your cart now!

Dyson

Dyson Dyson V8 Absolute vacuum Sale : $279.99 • 44% Savings Dyson Original: $499.99 Shop Now Powerful and lightweight for quick cleaning without the cord. Now with the latest hair de-tangling technology​.

Dyson Dyson V15 Detect Sale : $649.99 • 13% Savings Dyson Original: $749.99 Shop Now Dyson's most powerful, most intelligent cordless vacuum. With laser illumination.

Dyson Dyson V10 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Sale : $399.99 • 33% Savings Walmart Original: $599.99 Shop Now The most powerful suction of any cord-free vacuum. Tested to ASTM F558 against cord-free stick market. Up to 60 minutes run time when using a non-motorized tool.

Dyson Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra Upright Vacuum Sale : $399 • 20% Savings Walmart Original: $499.99 Shop Now The Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra deep cleans your whole home -- and your pet. The vacuum tackles tough tasks easily, making it ideal for pet owners and parents.

Bissell

Bissell Bissell Pet Pro Portable Carpet Deep Cleaner Sale : $144.79 • 12% Savings Wayfair Original: $164.79 Shop Now This compact, 13-pound machine is easy to take to hard-to-reach areas, so you can remove spots and stains from carpets, area rugs, stairs, upholstery, auto interiors, and similar soft surfaces.

Bissell Bissell PowerClean Bagless Wet and Dry Vacuum Sale : $55.99 • 60% Savings Wayfair Original: $140 Shop Now The BISSELL PowerClean Auto Wet + Dry Vac is the perfect multi-function vacuum for professional results in and out of the home.

Tineco

Tineco Tineco S10 Cordless Smart Stick Vacuum Sale : $118 • 60% Savings Walmart Original: $299 Shop Now Replace your corded vacuum with the new lightweight and cordless Tineco S10 Cordless Smart Stick Vacuum Cleaner.

Tineco Tineco iFloor 3 Complete Vacuum Mop in White Sale : $199.99 • 42% Savings Walmart Original: $349.99 Shop Now Tineco's iFloor 3 Complete Vacuum Mop vacuums and mops in one step, leaving you with shiny, clean floors.

iRobot

iRobot Wi-Fi Connected Roomba i1+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum Sale : $288 • 45% Savings Walmart Original: $529.99 Shop Now EMPTIES ON ITS OWN -- Forget about vacuuming for months at a time with the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal that allows the i1+ to empty itself for up to 60 days.

iRobot iRobot Roomba i1 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum Sale : $179.76 • 23% Savings Kohl's Original: $234.99 Shop Now Your busy home comes up with new messes every day. But there's no need to worry: the Roomba i1 robot vacuum's 3-Stage Cleaning System is ready for whatever life has in store.

Shark

Shark Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum Sale : $99.95 • 47% Savings Macy's Original: $189.95 Shop Now With just the touch of a button, detach the pod to clean above the floor. Features Anti-Allergen Complete Seal Technology and a HEPA filter to trap dust and allergens.

