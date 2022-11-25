The deals just keep coming!
Nordstrom's Black Friday sale is on now, meaning shoppers can score discounts on everything from men's and women's clothing, shoes and accessories, home goods, beauty and more.
Shop now and find deals on brands like Nike, UGG, Barefoot Dreams and Kim Kardashian's shapewear brand, Skims. Plus, find discounted holiday decor, like Balsam Hill's Cedar Lodge Artificial LED Light Outdoor Wreath for 43% off.
Clothing
Good American Shiny Scuba Blazer
Price: $104.30 • 30% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $149
Madewell The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Corduroy Pants
Price: $64.80 • 40% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $108
Skims Fits Everybody Square Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit in Moonstone
Price: $44 • 24% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $58
The North Face Kids' Water Repellent Fleece Lined Hooded Down Parka
Price: $118.30 • 30% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $169
Sam Edelman Women's Short Puffer Jacket
Price: $109.90 • 42% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $190
Levi's Wedgie Icon Fit High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
Price: $67.12 • 31% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $98
Madewell The Perfect Vintage High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Price: $82.80 • 40% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $138
FRAME The Standard Women's Stretch Silk Button-Up Shirt
Price: $278.60 • 29% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $398
Shoes and accessories
Tory Burch Petite Lee Radziwill Leather Double Bag
Price: $453.60 • 30% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $648
Circus by Sam Edelman Florence Feather Slide Sandal
Price: $59.90 • 40% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $100
Nine West Sparks d'Orsay Pump
Price: $49.50 • 50% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $99
Nike Air Max 270 Sneaker
Price: $120 • 25% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $160
Bombas Geo Fleece Lined Gripper Slippers
Price: $40 • 20% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $50
Kate Spade New York crystal statement drop earrings
Price: $100.80 • 40% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $168
UGG Cozy Slipper
Price: $69.90 • 30% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $100
Home
Le Creuset Set of Four 14-Ounce Stoneware Mugs
Price: $64 • 20% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $80
Balsam Hill Cedar Lodge Artificial LED Light Outdoor Wreath
Price: $95 • 43% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $169
Balsam Hill Outdoor Pre-Lit Berry Burst Garland
Price: $99 to $279 • 12% to 23% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $129 to $319
Le Creuset 5.25-Quart Deep Dutch Oven
Price: $199.95 • 47% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $380
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Patchwork Pattern Throw Blanket
Price: $118.50 • 25% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $158
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Floral Throw Blanket
Price: $110.25 • 25% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $147
Staub 4-Piece Enameled Ceramic Baking Dish Set
Price: $99.99 • 54% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $219.99
Beauty
Estee Lauder AERIN Deluxe Amber Musk Collection Set
Price: $116 • 20% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $145
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Definer
Price: $18.20 • 30% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $26
MAC Cosmetics Lustreglass Sheer-Shine Lipstick
Price: $15 • 37% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $24
Lancome Lash Idôle Volumizing Mascara
Price: $18.90 • 30% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $27
Estee Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Liquid Makeup Foundation
Price: $38.40 • 20% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $48
Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club Eau de Toilette Fragrance
Price: $64.60 to $122.40 • 14% to 15% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $76 to $144