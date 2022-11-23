It's getting cold outside!

If you're looking for a new fall or winter coat, be sure to check out all of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals from retailers like Madewell, Macy's, Kohl's, Walmart and more to find what you need at a discounted price.

MORE: Black Friday 2022: Deals at Walmart, Macy's, Kohl's and more that you can shop now

For example, you can find a men's Tommy Hilfiger Puffer Jacket for $79.99 at Macy's -- that's 64% off the original price. Plus, take 30% off everything at Abercrombie & Fitch, including wool-blend dad coats and more.

Scroll below to shop these deals and more!

Lands' End Women's Petite Down Puffer Vest
Walmart

Price: $51.57 19% SavingsWalmart

Original: $64.46
Shop Now

Patagonia Better Sweater 1/4-Zip Fleece Jacket in Abalone Blue
Backcountry

Price: $83.30 30% SavingsBackcountry

Original: $119
Shop Now

Patagonia AlpLight Down Pullover Jacket in Smolder Blue
Backcountry

Price: $149.40 40% SavingsBackcountry

Original: $249
Shop Now

L.L. Bean Women's Trail Model Rain Jacket
L.L. Bean

Price: $89.10 10% SavingsL.L. Bean

Original: $99 Use promo code WONDER10
Shop Now

Mackage Portia Hooded Sateen Down Coat
Saks Fifth Avenue

Price: $637.50 25% SavingsSaks Fifth Avenue

Original: $850
Shop Now

Women's Koolaburra by UGG Corduroy Puffer Jacket
Kohl's

Price: $49.99 64% SavingsKohl's

Original: $140
Shop Now

Women's Columbia Suttle Mountain Faux-Fur Hood Insulated Coat
Kohl's

Price: $139.99 39% SavingsKohl's

Original: $230
Shop Now

Tommy Hilfiger Men's Quilted Puffer Jacket, Created for Macy's
Macy's

Price: $79.99 64% SavingsMacy's

Original: $225
Shop Now

Lauren Ralph Lauren Women's Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Down Puffer Coat, Created for Macy's
Macy&#39;s

Price: $133.99 60% SavingsMacy's

Original: $335
Shop Now

Abercrombie & Fitch Wool-Blend Dad Coat
Abercrombie & Fitch

Price: $154 30% SavingsAbercrombie & Fitch

Original: $220
Shop Now

Abercrombie & Fitch Ultra Long Puffer
Abercrombie & Fitch

Price: $154 30% SavingsAbercrombie & Fitch

Original: $220
Shop Now

Abercrombie & Fitch Long-Length Vegan Leather Coat

Price: $126 30% SavingsAbercrombie & Fitch

Original: $180
Shop Now

Levi's Men’s Sherpa Lined Two Pocket Hooded Trucker Jacket
Macy's

Price: $79.99 64% SavingsMacy's

Original: $225
Shop Now

Madewell Plus Haydon Coat in Insuluxe Fabric
Madewell

Price: $196.80 40% SavingsMadewell

Original: $328 Use promo code OHJOY
Shop Now

J.Crew New chateau puffer coat
J.Crew

Price: $124 50% SavingsJ.Crew

Original: $248 Use promo code SHOPEARLY
Shop Now