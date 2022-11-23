It's getting cold outside!

If you're looking for a new fall or winter coat, be sure to check out all of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals from retailers like Madewell, Macy's, Kohl's, Walmart and more to find what you need at a discounted price.

For example, you can find a men's Tommy Hilfiger Puffer Jacket for $79.99 at Macy's -- that's 64% off the original price. Plus, take 30% off everything at Abercrombie & Fitch, including wool-blend dad coats and more.

Scroll below to shop these deals and more!

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Walmart Lands' End Women's Petite Down Puffer Vest Price : $51.57 • 19% Savings Walmart Original: $64.46 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Backcountry Patagonia Better Sweater 1/4-Zip Fleece Jacket in Abalone Blue Price : $83.30 • 30% Savings Backcountry Original: $119 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Backcountry Patagonia AlpLight Down Pullover Jacket in Smolder Blue Price : $149.40 • 40% Savings Backcountry Original: $249 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

L.L. Bean L.L. Bean Women's Trail Model Rain Jacket Price : $89.10 • 10% Savings L.L. Bean Original: $99 Use promo code WONDER10 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Kohl's Women's Koolaburra by UGG Corduroy Puffer Jacket Price : $49.99 • 64% Savings Kohl's Original: $140 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Kohl's Women's Columbia Suttle Mountain Faux-Fur Hood Insulated Coat Price : $139.99 • 39% Savings Kohl's Original: $230 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Macy's Tommy Hilfiger Men's Quilted Puffer Jacket, Created for Macy's Price : $79.99 • 64% Savings Macy's Original: $225 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Macy's Lauren Ralph Lauren Women's Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Down Puffer Coat, Created for Macy's Price : $133.99 • 60% Savings Macy's Original: $335 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Macy's Levi's Men’s Sherpa Lined Two Pocket Hooded Trucker Jacket Price : $79.99 • 64% Savings Macy's Original: $225 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Madewell Madewell Plus Haydon Coat in Insuluxe Fabric Price : $196.80 • 40% Savings Madewell Original: $328 Use promo code OHJOY Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK