It's getting cold outside!
If you're looking for a new fall or winter coat, be sure to check out all of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals from retailers like Madewell, Macy's, Kohl's, Walmart and more to find what you need at a discounted price.
For example, you can find a men's Tommy Hilfiger Puffer Jacket for $79.99 at Macy's -- that's 64% off the original price. Plus, take 30% off everything at Abercrombie & Fitch, including wool-blend dad coats and more.
Scroll below to shop these deals and more!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Lands' End Women's Petite Down Puffer Vest
Price: $51.57 • 19% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $64.46
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Patagonia Better Sweater 1/4-Zip Fleece Jacket in Abalone Blue
Price: $83.30 • 30% SavingsBackcountryOriginal: $119
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Patagonia AlpLight Down Pullover Jacket in Smolder Blue
Price: $149.40 • 40% SavingsBackcountryOriginal: $249
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
L.L. Bean Women's Trail Model Rain Jacket
Price: $89.10 • 10% SavingsL.L. BeanOriginal: $99 Use promo code WONDER10
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Mackage Portia Hooded Sateen Down CoatOriginal: $850
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Women's Koolaburra by UGG Corduroy Puffer Jacket
Price: $49.99 • 64% SavingsKohl'sOriginal: $140
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Women's Columbia Suttle Mountain Faux-Fur Hood Insulated Coat
Price: $139.99 • 39% SavingsKohl'sOriginal: $230
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Quilted Puffer Jacket, Created for Macy's
Price: $79.99 • 64% SavingsMacy'sOriginal: $225
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Lauren Ralph Lauren Women's Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Down Puffer Coat, Created for Macy's
Price: $133.99 • 60% SavingsMacy'sOriginal: $335
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Abercrombie & Fitch Wool-Blend Dad CoatOriginal: $220
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Abercrombie & Fitch Ultra Long PufferOriginal: $220
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Abercrombie & Fitch Long-Length Vegan Leather CoatOriginal: $180
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Levi's Men’s Sherpa Lined Two Pocket Hooded Trucker Jacket
Price: $79.99 • 64% SavingsMacy'sOriginal: $225
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Madewell Plus Haydon Coat in Insuluxe Fabric
Price: $196.80 • 40% SavingsMadewellOriginal: $328 Use promo code OHJOY
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
J.Crew New chateau puffer coat
Price: $124 • 50% SavingsJ.CrewOriginal: $248 Use promo code SHOPEARLY