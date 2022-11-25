lululemon is offering several Black Friday specials now through Sunday, Nov. 27.

If you are looking to stock up on all things athleisure for your post-holiday gym routine or score some great finds for for the fitness guru in your life, there is no better time than now to shop.

MORE: Black Friday 2022: Deals at Walmart, Macy's, Kohl's and more that you can shop now

Some of these specials are available exclusively online, so make sure to act fast.

Scroll on to check out 10 items you can add to your shopping cart now!

Leggings

Power Thru High-Rise Tight 25"
Lululemon

Power Thru High-Rise Tight 25"

Price: $69 46% Savings
Original: $128

Original: $128
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets 25"
Lululemon

lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets 25"

Price: $89 35% Savings
Original: $138

Original: $138
Invigorate High-Rise Tight 25"
Lululemon

Invigorate High-Rise Tight 25"

Price: $89 30% Savings
Original: $128

Original: $128
Sneakers

Blissfeel Women's Running Shoe
Lululemon

Blissfeel Women's Running Shoe

Price: $99 33% Savings
Original: $148

Original: $148
Chargefeel Mid Women's Workout Shoe
Lululemon

Chargefeel Mid Women's Workout Shoe

Price: $99 33% Savings
Original: $148

Original: $148
Outerwear

Define Jacket Luon
Lululemon

Define Jacket Luon

Price: $41 65% Savings
Original: $118

Original: $118
Tops

Back in Action Long Sleeve Shirt Nulu
Lululemon

Back in Action Long Sleeve Shirt Nulu

Price: $54 30% Savings
Original: $78

Original: $78
AirSupport Bra High Support
Lululemon

AirSupport Bra High Support

Price: $39 60% Savings
Original: $98

Original: $98
lululemon Align Long Sleeve Shirt
Lululemon

lululemon Align Long Sleeve Shirt

Price: $54 30% Savings
Original: $78

Original: $78
lululemon Align T-Shirt
Lululemon

lululemon Align T-Shirt

Price: $49 27% Savings
Original: $68

Original: $68
