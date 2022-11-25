lululemon is offering several Black Friday specials now through Sunday, Nov. 27.

If you are looking to stock up on all things athleisure for your post-holiday gym routine or score some great finds for for the fitness guru in your life, there is no better time than now to shop.

Some of these specials are available exclusively online, so make sure to act fast.

Scroll on to check out 10 items you can add to your shopping cart now!

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

Leggings

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Lululemon Power Thru High-Rise Tight 25" Price : $69 • 46% Savings Lululemon Original: $128 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Lululemon lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets 25" Price : $89 • 35% Savings Lululemon Original: $138 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Lululemon Invigorate High-Rise Tight 25" Price : $89 • 30% Savings Lululemon Original: $128 Shop Now

Sneakers

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Lululemon Blissfeel Women's Running Shoe Price : $99 • 33% Savings Lululemon Original: $148 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Lululemon Chargefeel Mid Women's Workout Shoe Price : $99 • 33% Savings Lululemon Original: $148 Shop Now

Outerwear

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Lululemon Define Jacket Luon Price : $41 • 65% Savings Lululemon Original: $118 Shop Now

Tops

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Lululemon Back in Action Long Sleeve Shirt Nulu Price : $54 • 30% Savings Lululemon Original: $78 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Lululemon AirSupport Bra High Support Price : $39 • 60% Savings Lululemon Original: $98 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Lululemon lululemon Align Long Sleeve Shirt Price : $54 • 30% Savings Lululemon Original: $78 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK