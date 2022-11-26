Cyber Monday is the perfect time to save on big-ticket tech items you have been holding off on purchasing.
From TVs to video game consoles, you can expect to see prices slashed across the tech category now through Cyber Monday.
"GMA" will update this list as more deals become available. Be sure to check back often for the latest.
Audio and cameras
JBL Charge 5 Portable Waterproof Speaker with Powerbank
Price: $119.99 • 33% SavingsKohl'sOriginal: $179.99
Roam SL
Price: $127 • 20% SavingsSonosOriginal: $159
TCL Alto 5+ 2.1 Channel Home Theater Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer
Price: $59 • 26% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $79.99
Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case
Price: $159 • 11% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $179.98
Apple AirPods with Charging Case
Price: $79.00 • 20% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $99.99
JLab Go Air Pop Bluetooth Earbuds
Price: $9.88 • 60% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $24.99
Beats Studio Buds -- True Wireless Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Earbuds
Price: $89.95 • 40% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $149.95
Fujifilm INSTAX Mini 7+ Bundle
Price: $55 • 29% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $78
Canon EOS 2000D
Price: $349.99 • 12% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $399.99
Victrola Journey+ Bluetooth Record Player
Price: $69.99 • 12% SavingsKohl'sOriginal: $79.99
Smart home
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote
Price: $24.99 • 50% SavingsKohl'sOriginal: $49.99
Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) Smart Speaker with Alexa
Price: $24.99 • 50% SavingsKohl'sOriginal: $49.99
Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum
Price: $349 • 22% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $449.99
Apple AirTag -- 4 Pack
Price: $79.98 • 19% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $99
iRobot Roomba 676 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity
Price: $174.99 • 35% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $269.99
Google Nest Smart Thermostat
Price: $89.99 • 30% SavingsKohl'sOriginal: $129.99
Gaming
Arcade1Up The Simpsons Arcade with Stool & Riser
Price: $299.99 • 57% SavingsKohl'sOriginal: $699.99
Razer Next Level Gaming Bundle
Price: $50 • 37% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $80
Xbox Series S – Holiday Console
Price: $279 • 6% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $299
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild -- Nintendo Switch
Price: $29 • 51% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $59.99
Nintendo Switch
Price: $299 • 25% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $399.99
Cricut Explore Air 2 Daybreak Machine - Tools & 40 Sheet Vinyl Bundle
Price: $169 • 15% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $199
TVs
LG C2PUA 42" 4K HDR Smart OLED evo TV
Price: $896.99 • 30% SavingsB&HOriginal: $1296.99
Fitness
Theragun Prime Handheld Percussive Massage Device
Price: $198.99 • 33% SavingsKohl'sOriginal: $299.99
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular
Fitbit Inspire 3 Health & Fitness Tracker
Price: $69.99 • 30% SavingsKohl'sOriginal: $99.99
Laptops and tablets
Gateway Notebook 11.6" Touchscreen 2-in-1s Laptop
Price: $149 • 25% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $199
Apple 10.2" iPad Bundle with White Keyboard Case & Screen Protector
Apple 13.6" MacBook Air
Price: $1349 • 10% SavingsB&HOriginal: $1499
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids 32 GB Tablet with 8-in. HD Display
Price: $79.99 • 46% SavingsKohl'sOriginal: $149.99