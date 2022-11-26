Cyber Monday is the perfect time to save on big-ticket tech items you have been holding off on purchasing.

From TVs to video game consoles, you can expect to see prices slashed across the tech category now through Cyber Monday.

"GMA" will update this list as more deals become available. Be sure to check back often for the latest.

Audio and cameras

JBL Charge 5 Portable Waterproof Speaker with Powerbank
Kohl&#39;s

JBL Charge 5 Portable Waterproof Speaker with Powerbank

Price: $119.99 33% SavingsKohl&#39;s

Original: $179.99
Shop Now

Roam SL
SOMA

Roam SL

Price: $127 20% SavingsSonos

Original: $159
Shop Now

TCL Alto 5+ 2.1 Channel Home Theater Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer
Walmart

TCL Alto 5+ 2.1 Channel Home Theater Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer

Price: $59 26% SavingsWalmart

Original: $79.99
Shop Now

Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case
Walmart

Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case

Price: $159 11% SavingsWalmart

Original: $179.98
Shop Now

Apple AirPods with Charging Case
Walmart

Apple AirPods with Charging Case

Price: $79.00 20% SavingsWalmart

Original: $99.99
Shop Now

JLab Go Air Pop Bluetooth Earbuds
Walmart

JLab Go Air Pop Bluetooth Earbuds

Price: $9.88 60% SavingsWalmart

Original: $24.99
Shop Now

Beats Studio Buds -- True Wireless Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Earbuds
Walmart

Beats Studio Buds -- True Wireless Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Earbuds

Price: $89.95 40% SavingsWalmart

Original: $149.95
Shop Now

Fujifilm INSTAX Mini 7+ Bundle
Walmart

Fujifilm INSTAX Mini 7+ Bundle

Price: $55 29% SavingsWalmart

Original: $78
Shop Now

Canon EOS 2000D
Walmart

Canon EOS 2000D

Price: $349.99 12% SavingsWalmart

Original: $399.99
Shop Now

Victrola Journey+ Bluetooth Record Player
Kohl&#39;s

Victrola Journey+ Bluetooth Record Player

Price: $69.99 12% SavingsKohl&#39;s

Original: $79.99
Shop Now

Smart home

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote
Kohl&#39;s

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote

Price: $24.99 50% SavingsKohl&#39;s

Original: $49.99
Shop Now

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) Smart Speaker with Alexa
Kohl&#39;s

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) Smart Speaker with Alexa

Price: $24.99 50% SavingsKohl&#39;s

Original: $49.99
Shop Now

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum
Walmart

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum

Price: $349 22% SavingsWalmart

Original: $449.99
Shop Now

Apple AirTag -- 4 Pack
Walmart

Apple AirTag -- 4 Pack

Price: $79.98 19% SavingsWalmart

Original: $99
Shop Now

iRobot Roomba 676 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity
Walmart

iRobot Roomba 676 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity

Price: $174.99 35% SavingsWalmart

Original: $269.99
Shop Now

Google Nest Smart Thermostat
Kohl&#39;s

Google Nest Smart Thermostat

Price: $89.99 30% SavingsKohl's

Original: $129.99
Shop Now

Gaming

Arcade1Up The Simpsons Arcade with Stool &#38; Riser
Kohl&#39;s

Arcade1Up The Simpsons Arcade with Stool & Riser

Price: $299.99 57% SavingsKohl&#39;s

Original: $699.99
Shop Now

Razer Next Level Gaming Bundle
Walmart

Razer Next Level Gaming Bundle

Price: $50 37% SavingsWalmart

Original: $80
Shop Now

Xbox Series S – Holiday Console
Walmart

Xbox Series S – Holiday Console

Price: $279 6% SavingsWalmart

Original: $299
Shop Now

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild -- Nintendo Switch
Walmart

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild -- Nintendo Switch

Price: $29 51% SavingsWalmart

Original: $59.99
Shop Now

Nintendo Switch
Walmart

Nintendo Switch

Price: $299 25% SavingsWalmart

Original: $399.99
Shop Now

Cricut Explore Air 2 Daybreak Machine - Tools &#38; 40 Sheet Vinyl Bundle
Walmart

Cricut Explore Air 2 Daybreak Machine - Tools & 40 Sheet Vinyl Bundle

Price: $169 15% SavingsWalmart

Original: $199
Shop Now

TVs

LG C2PUA 42&#34; 4K HDR Smart OLED evo TV
B&#38;H

LG C2PUA 42" 4K HDR Smart OLED evo TV

Price: $896.99 30% SavingsB&H

Original: $1296.99
Shop Now

Fitness

Theragun Prime Handheld Percussive Massage Device
Kohl&#39;s

Theragun Prime Handheld Percussive Massage Device

Price: $198.99 33% SavingsKohl's

Original: $299.99
Shop Now

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular
Walmart

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular

Price: $395   From: Walmart

Shop Now

Fitbit Inspire 3 Health &#38; Fitness Tracker
Kohl&#39;s

Fitbit Inspire 3 Health & Fitness Tracker

Price: $69.99 30% SavingsKohl's

Original: $99.99
Shop Now

Laptops and tablets

Gateway Notebook 11.6&#34; Touchscreen 2-in-1s Laptop
Walmart

Gateway Notebook 11.6" Touchscreen 2-in-1s Laptop

Price: $149 25% SavingsWalmart

Original: $199
Shop Now

Apple 10.2&#34; iPad Bundle with White Keyboard Case & Screen Protector
Walmart

Apple 10.2" iPad Bundle with White Keyboard Case & Screen Protector

Price: $395   From: Walmart

Shop Now

Apple 13.6&#34; MacBook Air
B&#38;H

Apple 13.6" MacBook Air

Price: $1349 10% SavingsB&H

Original: $1499
Shop Now

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids 32 GB Tablet with 8-in. HD Display
Kohl&#39;s

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids 32 GB Tablet with 8-in. HD Display

Price: $79.99 46% SavingsKohl's

Original: $149.99
Shop Now